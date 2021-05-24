Cow’s milk doesn’t raise cholesterol or increase heart disease, new study finds



Cow’s milk is a complete food, nutritious and rich in protein, which in adequate amounts benefits health and body weight.

Photo: Photo by Hamza Khalid from Pexels / Pexels

Everything has been said about the close relationship between the consumption of whole dairy products and cholesterol. To begin with, it is necessary to talk about cholesterol, it is a waxy and fat-like substance that is found in all cells of the body. The truth is that the body is wise and produces all the cholesterol it needs to fulfill important functions, such as the production of hormones, vitamin D and substances that are key to digesting food such as bile. However, when cholesterol levels in the blood are high, a condition called hypercholesterolemia. A determining risk factor in a long list of cardiovascular diseases and that is directly associated with eating style. Finally, just as there are foods that help lower cholesterol, others can contribute to its increase.

It is no secret to say that diet and lifestyle are essential aspects for good cholesterol management. Experts emphasize that hypercholesterolemia is a multifactorial problem where the presence in the diet of foods rich in cholesterol should be a factor to take into account. Based on this, one of the basic products of daily consumption that has aroused the most questions is cow’s milk, in principle because of its saturated fat content and which are also usually related to weight gain What is true of this? Read on for new scientific findings on this.

According to a recent research work: regular consumption of milk is not associated with an increase in cholesterol levels. A study published in the International Journal of Obesity looked at three large population studies and found that people who regularly drank large amounts of milk had lower levels of good and bad cholesterolalthough their BMI levels were higher compared to those who did not drink cow’s milk. There is also a more detailed analysis of other large studies, which have similar insights to the reference above. Suggests that people who consume cow’s milk regularly have a 14% lower risk of coronary heart disease. The team of researchers took a genetic approach to milk consumption by observing a variation in the lactase gene associated with ldigestion of sugars in milk known as lactose.

Among the most relevant findings are the comments of Vimal Karani, professor of nutrigenetics and nutrigenomics at the University of Reading involved in the study. Who noted the following: “We found that among participants with a genetic variation that we associate with higher milk intake, they had higher BMI and body fat, but more importantly, they had lower levels of good and bad cholesterol. ” They also found that those with the genetic variation had a significantly lower risk of coronary heart disease. Ultimately, all of this suggests that reducing milk intake may not be necessary to prevent cardiovascular disease.

This new research emerged with the aim of clarifying several conflicting studies that had previously investigated the link between higher dairy intake and the development of cardiometabolic diseases, such as obesity and diabetes. To account for inconsistencies in sample size, ethnicity, and other factors, the team performed a meta-analysis of data on up to 1.9 million people and used the genetic approach to avoid confusion. Although data from the UK biobank showed that those with the genetic variation of lactase had a 11% lower risk of type 2 diabetes, the study did not suggest that there is any strong evidence of a link between higher milk intake and a higher likelihood of diabetes or its relationship to aspects such as. blood glucose level and inflammatory biomarkers.

Therefore, it is appropriate to start breaking certain myths that have been created around food for years. The study certainly shows that milk consumption is not a significant problem for cardiovascular disease risk even though there was a small increase in BMI and body fat among milk drinkers. As part of the conclusions of the team of researchers, there are still studies to be carried out, since it was not clear if the fat contained in dairy products contributes to reducing cholesterol levels or is due to an unknown factor in the composition of milk.

Finally, as in everything, the key is in moderation. We cannot deny that milk is a complete and highly nutritious food, shines for its protein content of high biological value and contains valuable vitamins and minerals. Such is the case of its exceptional supply of calcium and vitamin D, which promote the development and maintenance of bones, in addition to strengthening the immune system and making us less prone to contracting diseases. Another important aspect is that milk (in adequate amounts), thanks to its protein content, is a great ally for weight loss, since it is associated with a great satiating power and a great ability to decrease appetite.

Now you know how to enjoy a refreshing and comforting glass of milk, under the framework of a balanced diet and lifestyle; it is a healthy habit that even reduces the risk of coronary heart disease, high cholesterol and other conditions that damage cardiovascular health.

