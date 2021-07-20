Cowgirl flirt! Kim Kardashian remembers 2008 photo | AP

Businesswoman and socialite that has everyone pending their publications, we are talking about Kim Kardashian shared a publication a few hours ago in which it appears in several Photos, looking like one of America’s most flirtatious cowgirls.

The publication was shared through his official Instagram, just 6 hours ago, it appears wearing his figure in two photos, he was wearing and a flirty outfit is immediately associated with a countrygirl or country girl, although she is also known as a cowgirl.

These photographs were taken in 2008, 13 years ago when Kim kardashian He was only 27 years old and his popularity had already begun to grow exponentially.

Today she appears in important magazines both on the cover and inside, she is one of the celebrities with the largest number of followers to date with more than 236 million fans who follow her on her Instagram account.

Read also: Transparencies of Ana Cheri in her clothes captivates fans

The older sister of Kholé Kardashian appears in his first photo lying on the ground, it seems that he is in a somewhat deserted place although around him we find some trees and mountains.

The beautiful model and businesswoman has one of her legs bent and the second is crossed above it, her arms are extended above her head holding a hat, as an outfit she has put on a rather short denim shorts below her waist and a top that looks more like a black swimsuit, since it has only a few small straps to tie, as footwear she wears boots. In red color.

It may interest you: On the table, Lana Rhoades sheds all clothing

Kim Kardashian is showing off her perfect and tanned figure with this first photo, especially since her charms come out a bit from her garment, she is simply flirtatious despite being covered with some sand on her legs, she looks spectacular.

In her second photo we see her already standing, with a straw in her mouth, it seems to be the same photo as when she was lying down, only now she is walking and her hat is underneath and not above her hair as in the last photo.

CLICK HERE IF YOU WANT TO SEE THE PHOTOS.

Your publication already has more than 2 million like’s and it will surely continue to accumulate many more.

This is not the first time that she publishes this type of content on networks, she continually tends to share photos where she appears either alone or with her sisters when they were younger, several of her fans are surprised by the drastic changes they have made. had over the years, especially his younger sister Kylie jenner.

Read also: If you want to have a figure like Jem Wolfie, do these exercises

Several of the comments received by the owner of SKIMS They affirm that she is one of the most beautiful women on the Internet and that despite the years she continues to keep her beauty intact, something that several million surely admire and many others envy.

Beautiful Kim! You made the right move. You’ll find the perfect guy when the time is right! “Wrote one netizen.

Follow us on Google News, and click on our star

As well as this, the businesswoman has another 8,959 comments, in the publication, however, there are some who do their own promotion, taking advantage of the popularity of the beautiful and flirtatious socialite.

Usually his sisters usually comment on his posts, but apparently this time it was not like that, at least not among the first comments.