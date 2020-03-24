Cowboys player Travis Frederick retires

While a few days ago the center of the Cowboys, Travis Frederick He shared his thoughts on the impact of the pandemic of Covid-19, the player used his Twitter this day to announce his retirement.

In a long letter, Frederick He said he made the decision after “a lot of consideration, discussion and reflection” and noted that it was not an easy decision.

He also discussed missing the 2018 season after being diagnosed with Guillain-Barré Syndrome and said he was ready for the next chapter in his life, but that he didn’t feel like he could leave without returning to the field in 2019.

He came back and played over 99 percent of the team’s offensive plays, but didn’t feel like he was playing at a high enough level to continue.

“I made my return to the field, played well overall, and was selected for the Pro Bowl, but it was a difficult year for me,” he wrote. Frederick.

“Every day I faced a fight: I could no longer perform at the highest level. Playing ‘well’ is what I expect from myself and is not what my teammates receive. Because of this, now my days as a footballestán finished. I am proud of what I have achieved in my career, and I leave with my head up. “

Frederick He was chosen in the first round in 2013 and was named All-Pro in the first team in 2016. He was All-Pro second team in 2014 and 2015 and made five Pro Bowls in the six seasons he was on the field.

