Although the lack of evidence meant that he was not formally reprimanded Dak Prescott and Ezekiel Elliott for hosting a party during the quarantine for the coronavirus outbreak, Cowboys they have already let them know they disapprove of their actions.

In a radio interview, Stephen Jones, Vice President of the team of which both are part, confirmed that he already spoke with his stars about what happened last Saturday at the quarterback’s house.

Read more: Despite the lurking of the Covid-19, the Son of Dr. Wagner Jr. succeeds in Japan

“Of course we have already communicated with Dak and ‘Zeke’, and I think they now know how sensitive these situations are,” he said.

The manager did not want to go into detail about the number of people who attended the meeting and the measures that could have been violated by the players, but assured that, after their conversation, all the rules are clear.

“They are boys for whom we have the utmost respect. The situation is very serious and we know that they understand it. I don’t think they will see more of that in the future,” he concluded.

You may also be interested: Chicharito will represent the Galaxy in a virtual MLS tournament

Subscribe to our social networks: YouTube Facebook Twitter Instagram

.