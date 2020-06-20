As I already mentioned at the beginning of this new triad of ‘Oleadas Stoner’, I still had some compulsory records from the 2019 exercise and it is fair to give them coverage as they deserve, this is the case of some survivors of the most genuine and primitive Stoner scene of the Second half of the 90’s such as the Belgians from Bruges, Cowboys & Aliens. For those who do not know them, I inform you that their career has been quite irregular, they began in 1998 following in the wake of Kyuss, the most grungy grunge read Alice In Chains and Soundgarden and the Hard Rock 90’s counting in its first stage with four trembling threads such as League Of Fools (1998), A Trip To Stonehenge Colony (2000), Love, Sex, Volume (2002), and Language Of Superstars (2005). From here on, there are crises, egos and changes in formation that make C&A take a breather, never making it clear whether it was a final dissolution or a necessary break. In 2011 the three original members, Henk V. (vocals), Jonh Pollentier (guitar) and Peter Gaellens (drums) returned to pick up their sensations by publishing two EP’s in 2011 and 2014 that showed that, in addition to having fully hit the ground incorporating bassist Tom Neyrinck, the band was back in top shape and with fresh ideas…

Let’s release the ‘Horses of Rebellion’ !!!…

14 years after Language of Superstar (2005) we get your fifth studio album and which I am giving a good account these days, its title ?, Horses Of Rebellion (2019), its credentials ?, the best symbiosis of stoner, grunge and hard 90’s that you could put to your face, your goals?, explode your brain mass and alter your neurons with a tracklist of real luxury, with incendiary guitars (“Refuse”), some riffs that creak (“Soaking” ) in the environment and some vocals that will take you to John Garcia’s phrasings at times, to the vocal tear and typical vocal harmonies of Staley & Cantrell or to small winks to Ian Astbury in the homonymous cut, «Horses of Rebellion». No, I will not enter this time to cite one or the other themes, I think it is a group album, of global listening, putting all the attention of the world in a comeback that returns them all the validity and credibility lost in their years of silence. Stoner Five Stars, 18 Carat, call it what you want but ‘you’re going to leave it over there’, I’m warning you!…

Horses of Rebellion by Cowboys & Aliens

