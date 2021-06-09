‘Cowboy Bebop’: People Freak Out With John Cho’s Hair To Play Spike Spiegel

This is where the live action remake of ‘Cowboy Bebop’ that Netflix is ​​preparing is approaching. It is assumed that, after a considerable delay, we will see this adaptation of the acclaimed anime in autumn, and at the moment there have been no images. But the streaming platform has published a small clip showing the three protagonists, and causing a wave of reactions to John Cho’s great hair.

Cho will play the title character, Spike Spiegel, and his lustrous mane has been fairly unanimously defined as perfect on social media..

no one: absolutely no one: me: john cho’s cowboy bebop hair pic.twitter.com/veVj8OLTIA ? William Yu ??? (@its_willyu) June 8, 2021

Cant wait for the live action cowboy bebop and John Cho is the perfect spike spiegel pic.twitter.com/ReTQRcnPTE ? uzerru (@spoooky_boiii) June 8, 2021

Along with him, the video published by Netflix shows us Daniella Pineda and Mustafa Shakir, who will play Faye Valentine and Jet Black. We can see them dancing animatedly to the song from the original anime, the way the platform has had to announce something that will also make fans excited: Yoko Kanno, composer of the soundtrack of the animated series, will also be behind the music of this remake in live action..

Yoko Kanno, the composer behind the iconic soundtrack of the original COWBOY BEBOP anime will be creating the soundtrack for the new Live Action Series. Also confirmed … Cowboy Bebop is coming this Fall. #GeekedWeek pic.twitter.com/6lHZQcoFR6 ? Netflix Geeked (@NetflixGeeked) June 8, 2021

Cowboy Bebop is about a group of bounty hunters traversing the galaxy looking for criminals and ways to earn money. The original series, created by the creative group known by the pseudonym Hajime Yatate, ran for 26 episodes and is one of the most popular anime since its broadcast between 1997 and 1998..

Too old?

And although John Cho has convinced many with his hairstyle, his signing is somewhat controversial due to his age. The ‘Searching’ and ‘Star Trek’ actor is 48, while Spike is in his twenties. The first look at Cho with the character’s characteristic hair has rekindled these doubts, prompting comments like the following.

love john cho but i’m not sure i can suspend disbelief with this casting – he’s pushing 50 and spike being (and looking like) a stubborn, nonchalant 20-something is a pillar to his character imo https://t.co/ Mt6TdUQgS4 ? no (@afroelven) June 8, 2021

“I love John Cho but I don’t know if I can believe this signing – he’s approaching 50 and the fact that Spike is (and looks like) a stubborn, carefree twentysomething is a mainstay of the character.”

excited for john cho to be playing a 27 year old chain smoker https://t.co/sHlcGcVu1w ? kebean (@kebeansprouts) June 8, 2021

“Looking forward to seeing John Cho play a 27-year-old tobacco addict.”

my controversial Cowboy Bebop take is that John Cho’s too old to play Spike Spiegel and Steven Yuen would murder it pic.twitter.com/QpxUcbZ2Qa ? RAMZEE (@RamzeeRawkz) June 8, 2021

“My controversial take on ‘Cowboy Bebop’ is that John Cho is too old to play Spike Spiegel, and Steven Yeun would have done it great.”