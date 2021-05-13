Cow poop to prevent coronavirus, a new and dangerous hoax

To this day, more than 23 million people have contracted the coronavirus in India. The variant arisen between its borders seems to be the culprit of the great contagiousness of the disease. However, there are other reasons as well. For example, that after the first waves, many people were confident and took away the iron from the situation. And also that even the rulers of the country themselves proposed to treat it through pseudosciences such as homeopathy or ayurvedic medicine. Now, Indian scientists have returned to show their concern, after the increase in the number of cases has encouraged the spread of hoaxes such as the cow poop It can be used to prevent or treat COVID-19.

It is actually a common ingredient in ayurvedic medicine. Logically its usefulness does not have no scientific evidence, neither against the coronavirus nor against any other pathology. But it can generate other diseases, due to the transfer of microorganisms from feces. Therefore, using it is a very bad idea.

The supposed effect of cow poop

The streets are filled with people killed by coronavirus in India, with hospitals increasingly crowded and the population immersed in a panic absolute.

They are the perfect ingredients for hoaxes to spread. After all, fear is the gasoline that helps spread them.

This time it was the turn of the cow poop to strengthen the immune system. It is a typical resource in India, where these animals are considered sacred. For this reason, their feces and urine are conceived as almost miraculous substances, capable of prevent and fight infections such as that caused by SARS-CoV-2.

The problem of using feces to treat disease

Already in the Ancient Egypt, crocodile feces were highly valued in medicine, supposedly having a wide range of healing properties. They were used both to treat eye diseases, and to prevent pregnancy.

These so-called treatments should not be confused with fecal transplantation

But they were other times. Today we should know that the use of excrement to treat diseases it is dangerous. We should not confuse it with fecal transplantation, in which the feces of healthy people are used to strengthen the microbiota of patients with intestinal diseases. In that case, the stools are not used directly, but are cleaned, filtered and only that beneficial microbial population is used. In addition, those of any donor are not worth it, as they must have a healthy digestive system.

That’s why experts warn that cow poop not only doesn’t deliver what it promises, it can also cause other infections and diseases from livestock. They have noticed this in India, but also in the United States, where a suitcase loaded with bovine manure from India.

Faced with situations like this, we must remember that COVID-19 arose precisely from the bad handling of some animal. It is not clear if it was a pangolin, although it is pointed out as the main culprit. This type of action can make microorganisms jump from one species to another. And that, of course, is the last thing we need right now.

Read this too …