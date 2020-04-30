The former interim welterweight champion is waiting for a return to the octagon, but he is convinced that he is only interested in two confrontations potentials: one rematch for the welterweight title with Kamaru Usman, or a confrontation to “Withdraw” former champion Tyron Woodley.

In remarks made in an interview with MMA website Junkie, the former interim welterweight division champion, he indicated his priority remains having a rematch against Usman after falling in 2019 in the title fight at UFC 245.

I want my rematch with ‘Marty Fakenewsman’, there is no other fight to make. We have unfinished business. Because of the way the last fight happened, everyone knows I was winning that fightThat was my fight until Marc Goddard made a stupid decision to stop the fight when it wasn’t even close to finishing. I still had five or 10 rounds on me. I could go all day, I don’t get tired

If it’s not Usman then let it be Woodley

On the possibility of being measured with Woodley, the controversial fighter pointed out that if he did not finalize the rematch against Usman, will do his best to “end” Tyron’s career. Woodley was scheduled to face Leon Edwards at the UFC on ESPN + 29 in London before the COVID-19 global pandemic ended the event. Since then, Woodley has turned his attention to Covington, who said he is happy to fight him if his rematch with Usman does not materialize.

If I don’t get that fight then the only other fight that would make sense to me is to end Tyron Woodley’s career. You see him broken as begging to fight someone. I’m really ready to fight today. If there was a fight tomorrow against Woodley or Usman, I’d step up and go fight that fight and showcase the best Colby ‘Chaos’ Covington you’ve ever seen. I have been training very hard.

Covington is just waiting for the call. He’s already had fights in the past on relatively short notice, like when he faced Robbie Lawler last August.