NEW YORK, USA.- A study published in the American magazine JAMA Pediatrics that circulated this Monday confirmed that the severity of COVID-19 disease in infants and children in intensive care units (ICUs) «is much less than that documented in adults. », But at the same time I confirm that, unfortunately, some become” devastatingly “ill when they have pre-existing diseases.

The study, published under the name “Characteristics and results of infection with children with coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) admitted to pediatric intensive care units in the US and Canada”, analyzed 48 cases between the end of March and the beginning of April. of children under an average age of 13 years, 2 of whom died, 18 needed a ventilator and 2 of them remain with assisted breathing devices after more than a month.

The vast majority (40, including the two who died) had pre-existing medical conditions and almost half complex developmental disorders, such as cerebral palsy or had undergone treatments such as tracheotomies or feeding tubes, as well as cancer or immunosuppressed systems from transplantations of organs or immune conditions, he explained.

“Children have better results than adults with severe COVID-19. We found that the severity of the disease in infants and children with COVID-19 is much less than that documented in adults. Overall survival and critical illness outcomes in infants and children with COVID-19 in this series were much better than those reported for adult patients, “he noted.

The investigation, however, has not addressed the mysterious coronavirus syndrome that health authorities have alerted in New York, where at least 73 cases of children who have suffered life-threatening inflammatory and heart problems have been reported.

Although these cases have been described as “rare,” New York Governor Andrew Cuomo stressed that evidence is being detected that COVID-19 is causing “serious illness” in children with symptoms similar to Kawasaki disease already a syndrome similar to “toxic shock”.

