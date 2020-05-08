AMLO referred to various world lessons in the face of a pandemic: Health and education are rights, not a commodity. Population is the most precious thing in a country

World Health Movement

Regeneration, May 8, 2020. The President read various points in his text that talks about the lessons that the coronavirus pandemic has brought to the world.

Andrés Manuel stressed that one of the lessons of the Covid pandemic is that health institutions are not merchandise, but eminently a human right.

Among other aspects that he stressed, is the concept that the exercise of the budget in the population is at the center of State policies.

In this sense, he referred to the responsibilities of national institutions to temper inequalities and guarantee access to rights.

Neither Health nor Education are merchandise

The president of Mexico stressed that neither education nor health can be merchandise, this as lessons of the coronavirus pandemic.

He referred to his text on the lessons of the Covid-19 pandemic and cited a synthesis presented in that document.

– «…, synthesis of what I consider most important and in this text I speak of guaranteeing the universal right to health, that the issue of health is not left to the market …»

“… That it is not a commercial matter, but that it is a matter related to human rights, to the right that we all have to be healthy and live in health.”

Global care for chronic diseases

Among the lessons in Health as a result of the pandemic AMLO includes the need to address the problem of chronic diseases worldwide.

In fact, the President of Mexico recalled that such conditions as diabetes, obesity and others cause more deaths a year than the pandemic.

–«It is urgent to attend to the serious problem of chronic diseases»– he claimed.

Further: “This applies to Mexico and the whole world.”

In fact, they are much more what «Who lose their lives due to heart attacks, obesity and diabetes, who will unfortunately die from coronaviruses«.

Education for health

Another lesson is that education is also a right, also closely related to health.

For this reason, AMLO postulates that Health and Nutrition education be included in compulsory basic education.

This to comprehensively face the pandemic and its effects.

The state

AMLO stressed that another lesson is that the State must fulfill its function of public interest, which is to attend to inequalities, temper them and guarantee access to rights and freedoms.

This after citing the right to life, health and food, among other reflections.

Coronavirus: Mexico fully in research and universal access to vaccine

Mexico promoted a resolution that mandates the UN to jointly search for drugs and vaccines against Covid. There is political space and technical capacity

Mexico for medicine and universal vaccine against coronavirus

Regeneration, May 8, 2020. In the framework of the AMLO morning conference, Foreign Minister Ebrard was presented to explain Mexico’s international efforts in the face of the coronavirus pandemic.

These are protocols for medications, vaccines and other supplies, same that is sought to be accessible to all humanity.

That is the axis of Mexico’s political action: joint work between nations in the face of a pandemic and joint access by all to vaccines, medicines, and supplies.

International action of Mexico

Marcelo Ebrard, referred to Mexico and its role for universal access to medicines, supplies and, where appropriate, a coronavirus vaccine.

Our country wrote a resolution that was approved by 179 countries, the resolution with the most votes for Mexico in the history of the UN.

This is a mandate to the Secretary General of the United Nations and other instances.

In this sense, various European entities called for a global effort so that research institutions can participate in that effort. for vaccines, medications and supplies.

The works begin

In Mexico, UNAM is being invited, as well as specialists in entities, such as Querétaro and Nuevo León, to participate in three ongoing protocols going to phase 1.

That is, start testing a vaccine.

Everything is being done as indicated by the Dr. Alcocer, Health Minister, who is a specialist in the subject.

One of the central themes is the access in time and form to medications in circulation, indicated Marcelo Ebrard.

The chancellor explained that he is participating in various types of developments.

Economic contribution to research

In the case of the research launched by the WHO and European public and private entities, the contribution of Mexico is one million euros and there will be more contributions depending on the protocols.

The goal is to reach a vaccine as soon as possible and make it publicly available.

He explained that economic differences or of development can lead to a marked inequality between those who have access to the vaccine or medicines and those who not.

-“Can lead to a limitation of abuse, in the near future », by laboratories, due to prices or lack of availability.

Protocols

Next week will define which protocols will participate and will be duly informed of the projects in which Mexico participates.

As this is a research topic, there will be around 18 researchers, since it is a matter of academic credentials and “no representation”, Ebrard indicated.