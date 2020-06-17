The vaccine has been developed since the beginning of the year in the southern country; the project of the Universidad de Católica de Chile is one of the dozens carried out around the world

Santiago de Chile.- The vaccine against him SARS-CoV-2 which has been taking place since the beginning of the year in Chile, advanced to the preclinical testing phase in the midst of the worldwide search for immunity against coronavirusDr. Alexis Kalergis, leader of the team of researchers, explained this Wednesday.

The professor at the Catholic University indicated in a videoconference with the foreign press in Chile that the project is one of dozens that is being developed worldwide and is looking for a production mainly destined for the South American region.

The project follows the path of the previous work developed by his team to generate a vaccine against respiratory syncytial virus.

« We have already completed the formulation of some of the prototypes and are currently developing preclinical tests, which correspond to tests at the laboratory level that demonstrate safety and effectiveness in experimental models, » explained Kalergis.

Despite the good pace of the scientific project in the southern country, the possibility of having a vaccine The actual study would take at least two years as long as the study progressed smoothly.

« It will be necessary to formulate the vaccine under conditions of good manufacturing practices to comply with national and international regulations and subsequently evaluate its safety and immunogenicity through clinical studies, » added the expert on the path that he expects in the near future.

While the coronavirus continues to advance and infect the world, with the more than 8 million people who fell ill from the COVID-19, the team of the Catholic University trusts that the format of the vaccine It may be favorable as it is based on previous research against respiratory viruses.

Kalergis indicated that at the international level there are different courses of action in the development of vaccines against SARS-CoV-2, and the Chilean one consists in the use of antigens of the own coronavirus.

« We chose this mechanism according to its ability to induce a favorable immune response for virus clearance in the absence of excessive inflammation. We are developing four vaccination strategies using these proteins, » said Kalergis.

« They basically consist of different combinations of the selected proteins along with molecules that induce the immune response, » he added.

If the evolution of the project of the vaccine Continuing as before, the team will need the help of specialized international production plants for this purpose, with which they are already in contact.

As Chilean scientists work to develop a vaccine, the southern country is already among the 10 countries in the world with the highest number of infected people (220,628) and totals 3,615 deaths.

Chile is currently under a state of emergency due to catastrophe and night curfew, more than half of the population under house quarantine, with borders closed, as well as schools and businesses that are not of primary necessity.