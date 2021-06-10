Covid vaccination day in Oaxaca has not resumed after elections

OAXACA

In Oaxaca, the vaccination days against Covid-19 have not resumed, after the Welfare Secretariat in the state he suspended them to hold the elections last Sunday.

Authorities had announced that they would only suspend the previous period and during election day, four days after the elections, the vaccination has not been resumed.

Until now, in Oaxaca they have applied 886 thousand 337 doses, in accordance with the delegation of the Ministry of Welfare in the entity.

The biologics of Pfizer, AstraZeneca, Sinovac and CanSino they have been administered to medical personnel and adults over 40 years of age.

In a message from the Welfare delegation issued on social networks, He specified that new vaccination days will soon be announced, and he invited the population to continue taking care of themselves.

While, The second dose of the Covid-19 vaccine for adults aged 50 to 59 years in the city of Oaxaca remains pending, there is also the vaccination process in pregnant women and adults aged 40 to 49 years they were vaccinated only in some regions.

For those who live in the city of Oaxaca, there is still no date to receive the vaccine.

* brc