The feline was born on March 14 at a Veracruz zoo dedicated to rescuing animals from circuses and exotic private collections.

11 days ago Covid was born in Mexico. But far from being a disease it is a tender bengal tiger that saw the light in a sanctuary dedicated to rescuing circus animals and from exotic private collections.

his mom is an eight year old tigress who was saved and then operated on for a hip injury. The father, six years old, arrived at the sanctuary after having smashed mouth by biting a vase at the family home where he lived, said the park’s owner, Gonzalo Rodríguez.

“You know how we are in Mexico. My daughter put that name before the global coronavirus epidemic that affects us all“He said in reference to the outbreak that has claimed the lives of 22,112 people and infected nearly 500,000 worldwide.

Covid, the name of the disease caused by the Covid-19 coronavirus, born on March 14 in the morning to be part of the new generations of cats that have grown in the refuge, which has been operating for more than two decades in the southeastern state of Veracruz. (Rts)