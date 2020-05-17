Santo Domingo, RD.

President Danilo Medina has addressed three speeches to the country on the coronavirus crisis in the Dominican Republic. Today his fourth intervention is scheduled for a national radio and television chain.

The first presidential speech about the crisis:

In his first speech delivered on March 17, Danilo Medina ordered the suspension for a month of flights between the Dominican Republic and the European continent, as well as China, Korea and Iran, which is maintained.

On that occasion, it also included the suspension of trips abroad for all Executive Branch officials.

In the same way, it sent to the National Congress the request for a declaration of national emergency, announced the closure of the country’s borders by land, sea and air, for 15 days, with the exception that only the entry of ferry planes for the departure of foreign citizens who want to return to their countries and the arrival of planes, cargo ships and fuels to guarantee supplies to the population.

Another of the drastic measures adopted to prevent the spread of the coronavirus in the country, was the suspension of teaching in all schools and universities until Monday, April 13, but they have not yet been opened.

In this sense, to guarantee the feeding of public school students, the School Feeding Program has remained in force.

It also suspended for 15 days events and gatherings of all kinds, including national and international events, public shows, cultural, artistic, and sporting events, as well as activity in bars and clubs, cults, proselytizing events, as well as flea markets , government inaugurations and binational trade on the border, among others.

In the case of restaurants, only the collection and home delivery of food is allowed.

The second address:

On March 25, when the head of state spoke for the second time to the country, he announced that the government would assume the cost of the tests to detect COVID-19 and, as of the 26th, rapid tests would be available.

He recalled that the exceptional measures put in place are to guarantee the health of all, keeping the population in their homes, providing due care to the sick and increasing hospital capacity.

He stressed that the country has public health centers with beds available in isolation areas, enabled to respond to confirmed patients and that expanded capabilities, renting two complete private clinics that immediately became operational.

He affirmed that the Government also has centers located in different parts of the country and continues to expand the availability of rooms, for accommodation of those people with suspected disease, or who have been in contact with patients, who still have no symptoms or only mild symptoms.

The third address:

In his third speech delivered on April 17 of this year, Medina announced the expansion of street surveillance, as well as the tightening of military and police control, to ensure curfew compliance.

The head of state declared it mandatory that people cover their faces in public spaces, and that if they do not have masks, they cover themselves with whatever they have at their disposal.

To prevent families from suffering needs, it was also able to launch a series of programs that guarantee food supplies to those most in need.

He stressed that the government distributes weekly more than one million 979 thousand rations between raw and cooked food and the goal of the Social Affairs Commission is to distribute 2.1 million.

In their effort to meet the needs of the population, the staff of the Social Plan of the Presidency, INABIE, the Economic Halls, INESPRE, DIGEPEP, INAIPI, CONANI and CONAPE, continue to work continuously.

In his speech, he recalled that together with this initiative that guarantees the food of the most vulnerable, the “Stay at Home” program was also established, an initiative that made possible a disbursement of 4.1 billion pesos in its first fortnight, covering 8 out of 10 country households in poverty.

An extra:

President Danilo Medina assured the Dominican Republic that magic cannot be asked of it in handling the crisis of the new coronavirus. The president’s statements came at the inauguration of the disease control center at the Defense Ministry.

“The Dominican Republic cannot be asked for magic, we are not magicians,” said President Danilo Medina at the inauguration of a big data center to curb the coronavirus in the country.

“Some have learned from the mistakes of others. Some have learned from successes. This is trial and error, “said President Medina in his speech.

President Danilo Medina says that “we are not magicians”, that the country could not be asked for magic and that people should not despair asking for the measures to be lifted, because this will not be possible until the curve of positive cases of COVID drops- 19

He said that when the first case of coronavirus was detected in the country, on March 1 of this year, the opposition attacked them saying that “they wanted to scare people so that people would not vote.”

“From the opposition they said that we are getting scared with the first case of coronavirus,” said President Danilo Medina in an intervention at the big data center that was launched earlier today by the Defense Ministry.

