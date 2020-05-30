If you want to take on the role of WHO, ‘COVID: The Outbreak’ is a real-time strategy game in which you’ll have to prevent the coronavirus from advancing globally.

The arrival of coronavirus sparked an urge to consume epidemic-related content. Unlike other events, few took advantage of the fury to launch a video game that touched on the subject. COVID: The Outbreak would the closest game to tackle the COVID-19 pandemic and includes official data from WHO and health experts.

The game is developed by the Polish studio JuJubee, who previously released Deep Diving Simulator, a title that addresses the protection of the underwater ecosystem.

In COVID: The Outbreak we take the role of leader of the Global Health Organization (GHO) and our task is contain the spread of a coronavirus and save humanity before it is too late.

Generally speaking, the game is much like Plague Inc., although it works in reverse since our objective is to stop the spread. COVID: The Outbreak also includes crisis control situations. As leader of the GHO we will have to deal with governments and fake news, groups of skeptics and other challenges that will present options to address the issue.

The interface shows a global map where contagion data is updated in each country and city. Like a good real-time strategy game, COVID: The Outbreak has an investigation section where we must create a vaccine before it is too late. The pandemic is a war against time, so all decisions count.

Key Features of ‘COVID: The Outbreak’

Pandemic management: advise the world on what needs to be done to survive the terrible disease; manage funds, staff, medicine, and research priorities. Issue emergency decrees: declare national emergencies and close borders, enforce mandatory vaccination, close schools and airports. Do whatever it takes to stop the coronavirus. Research new projects: Developing new ways to fight the disease is a good strategy. Remember to be cautious as your enemy can mutate, rendering your newly acquired ability completely useless. Unpredictable events: how you deal with ongoing fake news, mass storage of supplies, or people who ignore the incoming threat will go a long way in deciding whether to prevail or succumb to the disease. Build vital buildings: Build hospitals, emergency tents, research institutions, checkpoints, police stations, and more. Every building you enact can become the deciding factor in stopping the outbreak. Games Beyond: Learn about how a coronavirus works, what it can do if it becomes infected, and why quarantines are issued. Understand why a pandemic is a threat to humanity.

COVID: The Outbreak is available from today on Steam and GOG to a price of 11.99 euros or $ 149.99 pesos. The developers said they will earmark 20% of the game’s revenue to the Coalition for Innovations in Epidemic Preparation, a Norwegian-based foundation that accelerates vaccine development.