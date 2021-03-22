COVID stole Mexican joy: today, only 32% are very happy

Happiness seemed to pick up in February, but it fell again, and today only 32 percent of Mexicans say they are very happy. A year ago, in March, when the lockdown for the pandemic began, 57 percent said they were very happy.

This is revealed by the series of national surveys of EL FINANCIERO, the most recent of which was carried out in this month of March. According to the study, the happiness gap is very notable between the middle and upper middle income group, which reaches 40 percent, and the lower and lower middle income group, which barely reaches 14 percent. This is the highest difference between these two population subgroups, with a 26-point gap. It is also the lowest point of happiness expressed by the low socioeconomic stratum, which had previously registered 15 percent, but it is the first time that it has dropped to 14 percent.

If the level of education is considered, the gap is also widening, since those with university education remained at their level of happiness from the previous month, with 54 percent, compared to 53 percent in February, while the strata of secondary and basic education fell in their level of happiness, the first from 38 to 28 percent in the last month, and the second, from 33 to 25 percent in the same period.

The survey reveals that the difference in happiness between men and women is very small, four points in the last survey, with women at 34 percent saying they are very happy, and men at 30 percent.

By age group, those who expressed the least happiness are Mexicans between 30 and 49 years old, with 27 percent, while those between 18 and 29, as well as those over 50, tie in their level of happiness, with 35 percent in each group.

According to the survey, among those who say they have already had the vaccine against COVID-19 or want to get it as soon as possible, the level of happiness is higher (38 percent); among those who do not want to get the vaccine immediately or reject it completely (23 percent). If this relationship is maintained as the vaccination process progresses, it is most likely that happiness levels could rebound.

Although we must not forget the economic factor: according to the survey, those who have had the greatest economic difficulties in these months of the pandemic are those who report the lowest levels of happiness. For example, among those who say that their job situation and prospects are good or very good today, 50 percent say they are very happy. On the contrary, among those who report that their job situation and prospects are bad or very bad, the answer that they are very happy drops to 19 percent. Apparently, it’s the economy.

