COVID research could end malaria once and for all

05/18/2021 at 2:15 PM CEST

The response of the scientific community to COVID-19 has been titanic. In just under a year it has been possible to have a large number of vaccines and a capacity to react against the virus and to know it quite high. Creating highly effective vaccines in such a short time is something to be applauded, but is that also This research could help discover new ways to stop other viruses and diseases.

Technology based on mRNA is something that has increased significantly in recent months. Instead of injecting half-dead viruses into our body, we can trick our body into generating an immune response by instigating protein fragments against it. This has been a huge evolutionary leap in the field of immunology. The medical community is looking at this powerful genomic weapon against other deadly diseases, including malaria and some types of cancer.

“The field of vaccination has been transformed forever thanks to COVID-19,” explained Dan Barouch of Harvard University. Annually 400,000 people die from malaria, generally children and the elderly, making it the longest-lasting parasitic disease. Each year there are 290 million people infected by malaria, so it is now believed that there could be an affordable, safe and effective vaccine against malaria using mRNA technology.