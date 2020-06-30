The app can be downloaded for free on any Android.

After several months in development, the Secretary of State for Digitization and Artificial Intelligence of the Government of Spain has published the preliminary version of the COVID Radar app with which it is intended to prevent the spread of the coronavirus through Spanish territory. The application is based on the proximity-based tracking system developed by Google and Apple, and is currently in the pilot phase.

Initially, the tool is only available in the municipality of San Sebastian de la Gomera, in the Canary Islands, and therefore it is only intended to be used by inhabitants, workers or visitors of said municipality.

As expected, the application has been published on both iOS and Android simultaneouslySo that all residents in San Sebastián de la Gomera who want to participate in the pilot program can do so regardless of the device they use.

The application is based on the API Exposure Notification jointly developed by Apple and Google. In this way, COVID radar warns us about possible contacts with infected people that may have been carried out in the last 14 days.

To fulfill its mission, Radar COVID uses the Bluetooth low energy technology –Bluetooth LE– to share random ID codes with other nearby devices. Thus, the app has the ability to Anonymously communicate our positive diagnosis, and anonymously notify other people with whom we have had contact.

The app in question has a fairly simple and intuitive design. As soon as it is executed for the first time, it indicates the need to activate Bluetooth connection, necessary to fulfill its function, as well as the option of keep the app running in the background and the exposure notification feature built into Google services. Later, on the initial screen of the tool, we will see a warning that shows exposure alerts depending on our movements and contacts with other people in the last 14 days, reflecting the level of exposure to the virus based on these parameters.

It is also possible to access a page called « My data », which explains how the application treats user information, indicating that at no time are personal data collected that could identify the people who use the app, nor any data related to location.

The application is compatible with any Android mobile with a system version equal to or greater than 6.0 Marshmallow. It has a weight of about 20 MB and can be free download through Google Play Store.

