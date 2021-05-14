Covid plant revenues reach the lowest figures since October

The BIOCOMSC research group of the Polytechnic University of Catalonia (UPC) certifies that Covid plant admissions in Catalan hospitals have reached the best situation since last October, context prior to the second wave of the pandemic, with 1,139 patients.

The BIOCOMSC notes that there has been a drop of 200 hospitalizations in the plant in less than a week, since cases have dropped in all ages, but especially in those with a higher risk of complications.

The UPC researchers confirm that ICUs “also gain margin”, albeit more slowly, and they expect improvement next week rather than stagnation.

Very great news from the effects of the semembers prior to aixecar stat d’alarm. At that moment we can confirm both @AQuAScat that the situation at the plant (not ICUs) of the Catalan hospitals arrives at the most severe situation from October de l’any passat. 1 / pic.twitter.com/onAWZ0KX0P – BIOCOMSC (@ BIOCOMSC1) May 14, 2021

The BIOCOMSC foresees that Hospital improvements continue before the effects of the lifting of the state of alarm are seen.

According to the latest Salut data update, There are currently 1,139 patients admitted to the ward due to Covid and 399 in ICUs. Researchers from the Grup de Biologia Computacional i Sistemes Complexos (BIOCOMSC) of the UPC point out that, despite these improvements, the occupancy in ICUs is still very high.

In a Twitter thread, the BIOCOMSC assumes that the lifting of the state of alarm will be reflected in the infections, but he wants the effects to be the “minor possible”. The researchers ask citizens to protect themselves until group immunization is reached. That is why they recommend avoiding risky environments; be in small groups and with a mask and prioritize the outdoors and not yell.