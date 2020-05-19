(Bloomberg) – Patients who test positive for the coronavirus weeks after recovering from Covid-19 probably cannot transmit the infection, according to research from South Korea.

Scientists at the Korean Centers for Disease Control and Prevention studied 285 Covid-19 survivors who tested positive for the coronavirus after apparently recovering from the disease, a previous negative test result indicated. It was not concluded that the re-positive patients spread the infection, and the virus samples collected from these individuals did not proliferate in cultures, indicating that the patients expelled non-infectious or dead virus particles.

The findings, reported Monday night, are positive for regions that want to resume economic activity as more patients recover from the pandemic that has sickened at least 4.8 million people so far. Data emerging from South Korea indicates that those who have recovered from Covid-19 do not pose a risk to the spread of the coronavirus when physical distancing measures are relaxed.

The results indicate that health authorities in South Korea will no longer consider people who have recovered from the disease to be infectious. Last month’s research showed that so-called coronavirus nucleic acid PCR tests cannot distinguish between dead and viable viral particles, which can give the wrong impression that someone who tests positive for the virus is still infectious.

South Korean authorities said that under the revised protocols, people should no longer be required to test negative for the virus before returning to work or school after recovering from the disease and completing the isolation period.

“Under the new protocols, no additional testing is required for cases that have been discharged after isolation,” the Korean CDC said in a report.

Some coronavirus patients have tested positive for the virus again up to 82 days after becoming infected. Almost all the cases for which blood tests were taken had antibodies against the virus.

