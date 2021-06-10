COVID ‘Passport’: we solve all your doubts

Can the passport be used in other countries that do not belong to the European Union?

At the moment, this document is only valid within the European Union, and if you wish to travel to other countries you must inform yourself of their current regulations regarding measures to contain COVID-19.

If I don’t have a COVID certificate, can’t I travel?

As reported by the Ministry of Health, if you do not have the EU digital COVID certificate, you can travel, but the admission process is slower and additional measures can be requested, such as tests or quarantines. This certificate is simple, safe, reliable and free, and you can have it in electronic or paper format.

In other words, the existence of the COVID Digital certificate does not condition or restrict in any way the right to free movement within the European Union, it simply speeds up mobility by guaranteeing the protection of citizens’ health.

How can you get the COVID ‘passport’?

As we have already mentioned, the autonomous communities are in charge of issuing this document and some have already begun to do so and issue it from hospitals, health centers and / or health ministries. The simplest thing is to consult the website of the competent authority in health matters in your community to find out how the mechanism works.

Additionally, at the electronic headquarters of the Ministry of Health you can obtain the document in digital format, which can be viewed from a mobile device. Citizens can also request a paper version. Both will have a QR code that will contain essential information, as well as a digital seal to ensure that the certificate is authentic. The Ministry will also issue the certificate in paper format in its area of ​​competence, as is the case of Foreign Health, and in those assessed cases.

Does this document guarantee my privacy?

The Ministry of Health confirms that it is a document that guarantees the protection of personal data, which are strictly necessary: Holder’s name, date of birth, date of issue, relevant information about the vaccine, diagnostic test or recovery, and a unique identifier. This data remains in the certificate and is not stored or retained when it is verified in another Member State.

In addition, the personal data contained in the Digital Certificate of citizens will be processed only for the purpose of verifying the information included in the certificate, complying with the provisions of European and national regulations on the protection of personal data.