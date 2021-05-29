Covid passport, the document to travel

Is it possible to travel by car in summer 2021? This is one of the big questions that thousands of drivers ask themselves and the answer can be found in the EU Covid Digital Certificate. This is the official name chosen by Brussels for what we all know as Covid passport. The European Parliament and the Member States have reached an agreement to create the document that (finally) allows to move for the Old Continent.

What is the Covid Passport?

It is a certificate that allows freedom of movement during the coronavirus pandemic. To do this, collect one of the three conditions that travelers must meet to move around the European Union:

Be vaccinated: For inoculants that require two doses, it will be up to the authorities of each state to decide whether or not the first dose is enough to lift the restrictions. Negative PCR recent. antibodies from a previous coronavirus infection.

The Covid Passport is free, interoperable, is in English and the official language of the owner’s country and does not discriminate to those who have not yet received the vaccine or have rejected it. Its format is digital, but it can also be issued on paper: in this case it will have a QR code that will allow the data to be verified. And, in addition, each country has the capacity to modify its use.

When does it come into force and how long does it last?

From 1st of July. At that time, all countries that have documents have a period of six weeks to replace them with the European one. Also keep in mind that the Covid Passport is temporary: the European Union has established a duration of twelve months.

What vaccines does the Covid Passport recognize?

This document only recognizes vaccines authorized by the European Medicines Agency: Pfizer, Moderna, Janssen and AstraZeneca. What happens with the rest? The passport will show whether the person has been inoculated with the doses approved by a Member State, as happens, for example, with the Russian (Sputnik V) or the Chinese (Sinopharm). In this case, the countries will have the power to decide whether to consider them valid or not.

Negative PCR

If you are not vaccinated and travel by car comes into your plans, you have another alternative: get a PCR. If the result is negative, it will be reflected in your Covid Passport and you will be able to move freely. The document only recognizes these tests, but What about antigen tests? It will be up to each State to decide if it gives them the same validity as the PCRs.

The European Commission has ruled out the gratuitousness of this procedure and has put on the table 100 million euros to reduce the price. However, this discount will not apply to those who travel for pleasure: if nothing changes, it will be intended for citizens who must move for work, educational, family, medical reasons …

Do you have to quarantine?

No. According to the European agreement, in principle, there will be neither quarantines nor additional measures for those who have the Covid Passport in their possession. Of course, if a country considers that, due to its epidemiological situation, they are necessary to safeguard public health in response to the pandemic, you may find yourself with some limitation. Don’t worry: they have to report these decisions with a minimum period of 48 hours.

And the countries that are not part of the European Union?

Brussels has confirmed that European citizens living outside the EU will have access to the Covid Passport: It will be issued by your country as long as they have been vaccinated with the inoculants authorized by the European Medicines Agency.

