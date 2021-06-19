Covid pandemic is a ‘time bomb’ for Brazil, expert warns

The pandemic of coronavirus, which has already left more than half a million dead in Brazil, is a “time bomb“That will leave serious health and social consequences, public health researcher Alexandre da Silva told ..

For this doctor of the University of Sao Paulo (USP), the concept of “syndemic”, a health emergency that is mutually reinforcing with the socioeconomic havoc it causes.

Q: To what extent does the pandemic accentuate the abysmal inequalities in Brazil?

A: The pandemic exposed the inequality in a crude way, unimaginable for a long time. (…) When it arrives in Brazil, other very bad things are already happening. And so we use the term syndemic. There was already, for example, a health crisis, a freeze on investment in public health.

But the problem lies above all in the fact that the public authorities do not practically nothing to reduce socioeconomic inequalities. Unemployment continues to rise and many poor people have to be exposed to the virus to survive. Hunger continues to gain ground. And the black population is often the most vulnerable.

Unfortunately, the pandemic is a time bomb. If vaccination is not accelerated and there is no better coordination of health and social care policies, there will still be many deaths that could be avoided.

Q: Do you think it would have been possible to prevent Brazil from reaching half a million deaths from Covid-19?

A: Certainly. Brazil already proved in the past its mass vaccination capacity, but vaccines arrived late and in small quantities. Scientific evidence, such as the use of the mask, is constantly questioned. And we could also have prevented many deaths with more prevention and more primary care, which would have made it possible to identify the most vulnerable people, with comorbidities.

In our society, weakened by the pandemic, there has never been an authority capable of setting a course. Instead, the political debate is increasingly polarized and favors the dissemination of false information, it is a real threat to the country.

Q: What consequences can we fear in the long term after the pandemic?

A: This virus can cause a number of problems, with neurological, respiratory or muscular sequelae. Not to mention mental disorders. This will pose huge public health challenges. In Brazil we are going backwards. Many conquered rights begin to be violated, such as the simple right to life.

emb