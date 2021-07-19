COVID outbreak slows production of Matilda, Netflix, in the United Kingdom – Chihuahua News – Intrelíneas

The production of the movie Matilda, the Netflix musical, had to be partially halted due to a Covid-19 outbreak; This is the second filming in the United Kingdom that faces a situation of this type, because a few days ago the infections also affected the filming of the series The Bridgertons.

A source revealed to the Deadline site that due to the outbreak, the resumption of filming for Matilda could be up to 10 days.

Also read: Halle Bailey publishes the first official photo of the remake of ‘The Little Mermaid’

The coronavirus infections in both productions occur at a time when the United Kingdom is going through a third wave of Covid-19. The European country has reported around 50 thousand positive cases per day.

Netflix’s Covid testing protocol is considered one of the best in the business, only in the filming of the second season of The Bridgertons was it stopped after two people in the production tested positive in three days.

Within Matilda’s production, only one positive case for coronavirus was reported; However, the rest of the team must comply with the corresponding health regulations to avoid further infections and to be able to reactivate as soon as possible.

The musical Matilda is inspired by Roald Dahl’s 1988 children’s novel. The film will star Alisha Weir, as Matilda; in the role of Professor Tronchatoro will be Oscar winner Emma Thompson. Lashana Lynch will be the teacher Jennifer Honey while Stephen Graham and Andrea Riseborough will play Matilda’s parents.

It may interest you: Henry Cavill confirms on Instagram that he will star in a remake of ‘Highlander’

Matthew Warchus is in charge of directing the film adaptation, previously he directed Matilda The Musical, the play was on Broadway and West End in London.

The film is produced by Tim Bevan and Eric Fellner of Working Title, Jon Finn and Luke Kelly of The Roald Dahl Story Company. Sony Pictures UK and TriStar Pictures are scheduled to release in theaters on December 2, 2022 in the UK and Ireland. The launch on Netflix for the rest of the world is also scheduled for December of the same year.