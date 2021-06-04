Covid outbreak quarantines a town in the northern highlands of Oaxaca

OAXACA, Oaxaca

The municipality of San Andrés Solaga, declared itself in quarantine from an outbreak of covid-19 in two families of this population settled in the Sierra Norte region.

Venancio Félix Velasco, municipal president of Solaga informed his community and surrounding populations that after screening, through rapid tests, they found positive cases of the new virus in two families.

He assured that the patients are isolated, and his administration is vigilant of their evolution; Likewise, those people who were in contact with the families are also followed up.

For this reason, the municipality alerted his fellow citizens to reinforce the sanitary measures, recommended by the authorities of the sector.

It should be mentioned that the red one in Solaga due to the contagion of covid-19, occurs more than a year after maintaining extreme preventive measures to avoid the disease, which were effective, since it had remained free of cases due to covid.

