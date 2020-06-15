The cases related to the largest wholesale market in the Chinese capital. It supplies almost 90% of the vegetables and agricultural products to the city. Quarantine

New outbreak of coronavirus in Beijing

Regeneration, June 13, 2020. The confinement of 11 residential areas due to a regrowth, it was ordered by the Chinese authorities after cases of COVID-19 were detected in a wholesale food market.

It is the first coronavirus outbreak in almost two months. Since Thursday, seven new cases have been confirmed, all of them of local contagion.

In addition six of them are related, directly or indirectly, with the main wholesale market for agricultural products in the capital, Xinfadi.

– «…, which has been closed in a sudden way since the pastevery morning, ”said Macarena Vidal, China correspondent for El País.

Indicates that after the connection was confirmed, An additional 45 asymptomatic cases were detected among workers at these facilities.

In addition, another asymptomatic case was located in un Farmer’s Market in a northern district of the city.

Xinfadi surrounded

He relates that Xinfadi, in the Fengtai district, in the south of the capital, this Saturday he was completely surrounded by the police.

Even five other markets Smaller companies have also suspended their activities as a precautionary measure.

In Xinfadi more than 10 thousand people between market employees and owners and assistants of the positions.

In fact, it occupies a area of ​​210 thousand square meters built. Almost 90% of the vegetables and agricultural products that supply the capital come from its facilities.

As a precautionary measure, it has been suspended the return to school of students between the ages of six and eight, who should have resumed face-to-face classes this Monday in Beijing.

At the moment, Eleven residential complexes and nine schools have closed near the market in the Fengtai district.

Supermarkets They have withdrawn their consignments of salmon, although no abnormalities have been found in food product inspections.

– «And before the panic panda: that remains have been found on salmon cutting boards does NOT necessarily mean that the source of the focus is on that batch of fish »– Macarena warns on his Twitter account.

The expression “that the panic does not panda” refers to “don’t panic »said that way by Mexican comedians.

– “It is still early to reach conclusions, the investigation continues,” he emphasizes.