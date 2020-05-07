RIO – Mental health problems are increasing during the covid-19 pandemic and forced social isolation, according to a study by the State University of Rio (Uerj). Published online by The Lancet, although not yet reviewed, the survey revealed that cases of anxiety and stress more than doubled, while those of depression increased by 90%.

Research reveals that women are more likely to suffer from anxiety and depression during the epidemic, especially those who continue to work, because they feel even more overwhelmed accumulating household chores and childcare at home. Other risk factors are unruly food, pre-existing illnesses and the need to leave the house to work.

“Social factors also increase the levels of mental illness”, explains Alberto Filgueiras, from the Psychology Institute of Uerj and coordinator of the work. “Workers who need to leave the house during quarantine, delivery personnel, people working in public transport or supermarkets, health professionals, all have higher indicators when compared to those at home. They are more vulnerable to contamination and, therefore, that, more anxious and stressed. “

In the case of depression, the main causes are old age, low education level and fear of passing the infection on to the most vulnerable people. “The presence of an elderly person at home, who are the most vulnerable people and who have a higher percentage of lethality, generates an increased level of stress, for fear of passing on the virus”, he exemplified.

Between March 20 and April 20, 1,460 people from 23 states answered an online questionnaire with more than two hundred questions. The work is coordinated by Filgueiras with Matthew Stults-Kolehmainen, from Yale New Haven Hospital, in the USA. According to Filgueiras, the results suggest a worrying worsening of the situation since the beginning of the epidemic.

The percentage of people who reported symptoms of acute stress in the first stage of data collection (between 20 and 25 March) went from 6.9% to 9.7% in the second round (from 15 to 20 April). Among depression cases, the jump went from 4.2% to 8%. The acute anxiety crisis jumped from 8.7% to 14.9%.

According to data from the World Health Organization (WHO), the average expected percentages of these problems in the population are: stress, 8.5%; anxiety, 7.9%; depression, 3.9%;

According to the research, those who resorted to online therapy and practiced physical exercises had lower rates of stress and anxiety. Likewise, those who were able to continue practicing aerobic exercises performed better than sedentary ones or those who practiced strength exercises.

But Filgueiras warns that social pressure to exercise, for example, may end up imposing even more stress on people. “Respect your lifestyle and limits”.

Interestingly, a factor that proved to be protective is the presence of children. “That was surprising, because in a way we hoped it would be a stressor to have children confined,” he said. “On the other hand, as the father of a four-year-old boy who is playing terror at home, I say that I would be more stressed if he were in school and I did not know under what conditions.”

Watch for anxiety symptoms and seek professional help:

– Physiological

Insomnia

Tachycardia

Lack of energy to perform tasks (psychomotor slowness)

Change in appetite

Excessive sweating

– Cognitive

Irritability

Solitude

Melancholy

Insecurity

Negative thoughts

Hopelessness

