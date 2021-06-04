Covid kills lioness at Indian zoo; various infected animals

A nine year old asian lioness died from the coronavirus in a state zoo located on the outskirts of the chennai city, in the south of the Indiathe park reported Friday.

There have been several cases of coronavirus in animals, including two puppies of white tiger believed to have died of covid in the neighbor Pakistan and lions that also tested positive in Spain and two other cities in India.

A 9-year-old lioness, Neela, succumbed to the disease on the afternoon of June 3, “the Arignar Anna Zoo said of the latest incident.

The outbreak was observed by first time on Thursday, with most asymptomatic lions, he said. They were quarantined and given antibiotics.

Samples of tigers and other large mammals are being submitted for analysis, “the zoo’s statement added.

What symptoms do infected animals have

According to local media reports, lions have anorexia and occasional cough.

These symptoms triggered the veterinary care protocol, which includes blood and laboratory samples.

