MEXICO CITY, Mar 26 (.) – Covid was born in Mexico 11 days ago. But far from being a disease, he is a tender bengal tiger that came to light in a private zoo dedicated to rescuing animals from circuses and exotic private collections.

Her mother is an eight-year-old tigress who was saved and later operated on for a hip injury. The six-year-old father arrived at the zoo after breaking his mouth after biting into a vase at the family home where he lived, said the park’s owner, Gonzalo Rodríguez.

“You know how we are in Mexico. My daughter gave her that name to the global coronavirus epidemic that affects us all,” she said, referring to the outbreak that has killed 22,112 people and infected nearly 500,000 worldwide.

Covid, the name of the disease caused by the coronavirus, was born on March 14 in the morning to be part of the new generations of cats that have grown up in the shelter, which has been operating for more than two decades in the southeastern state of Veracruz.

