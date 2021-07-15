Covid infections increase worldwide; more than 500 thousand in 24 hours

The covid contagions, increasing since end of june around the world, they exceeded the half a million daily on Tuesday and on Wednesday, a hike that I don’t know registered since May 28, according to an . count made Thursday from official figures.

Total, 188,347,302 cases have been officially registered from covid since the discovery of the virus in December 2019 in China, according to the figures reported until 2:00 p.m. GMT.

Only on Tuesday and Wednesday 552,263 were registered and 541,452 new cases, respectively.

In the last seven days, an average of 474,100 was reported new cases per day around the world, which represents an increase of 17% compared to the previous week.

This resurgence of the pandemic is explained, in particular, by the rapid spread of the Delta variant, identified by first time in india and present in 111 countries and territories, according to the World Health Organization (WHO) on Tuesday, July 13.

The infections are clearly on the rise in Europe, with an average of 115,390 cases detected daily, a figure that is 36% higher than the previous week.

In Europe, the largest increases were registered in the Netherlands (+ 512%), Belgium (+ 103%), Greece (+ 97%), France (+ 81%) and Italy (+ 75%).

Another country where the pandemic is rapidly progressing again is USA, with an average of 25,340 cases registered daily in the last seven days (+ 72% compared to the previous week).

That figure, However, It is much lower than that reached at the peak of the pandemic in early January, when an average of 258,000 new cases were recorded daily.

Asia alone accounts for almost a third of the new cases reported daily (an average of 145,840 cases per day, 28% more than the previous week), most of which are diagnosed in India (an average of 44,630 cases per day, + 15%), the country with the highest total number of new infections per day.

Also in Indonesia, which is registering a record number infections (41,520, + 45%) and deaths.

Brazil is currently the second country in the world, after India, which registers the highest number of daily infections, with an average of 42,960 cases in the last seven days, but the trend is downward (-15% compared to the previous week), as in the whole of Latin America and the Caribbean (109,096, -11%), which is the only region that currently sees a slowdown in the pandemic.

