Covid has killed 9 indigenous people a day; 53 thousand 408 cases of contagion

MEXICO CITY.

The covid-19 pandemic has killed an average of nine indigenous people a day and sickened 128.

In 2020, Quintana Roo was the state that reached the most extreme fatality in this population, with 36.4% exceeding three times the national scale. One in three indigenous people who fell ill died.

Today, however, Yucatán, Mexico City, the State of Mexico, San Luis Potosí and Oaxaca are the entities that concentrate more than half of the infections in the indigenous population at the national level, according to an analysis carried out by Miguel Ángel Barrera Rojas, Rosa Amairany Camargo Hoffner, and Germán Antonio Koyoc Kumul, professors at the University of Quintana Roo.

In the article, Characterization of the covid-19 epidemic in the indigenous population of Mexico 2020-2021, the authors detail that a total of 53,408 indigenous people have been infected with SARS-CoV-2 since the beginning of the pandemic and a total of 3 thousand 795 have died.

When disaggregating the number of cases and deaths by age, it is detailed that the highest contagion is between 30 and 39 years old, with 11 thousand 50 cases, and deaths, between 40 and 49 years old, with 762 deaths. In addition, 2,112 indigenous children between the ages of 0 and 9 have fallen ill and 83 have died.

Most of the infections are concentrated between 20 and 29 years of age, with 18.5%; 30-39 years old, with 20.7%; and 40-49 years, with 18%, being the group of 30-39 years in which the peak of infections was located.

“That is, two out of every ten infected were in this age range,” refers the text published in the 18th edition of the bulletin on covid-19 Public Health and Epidemiology of the Department of Public Health of the Faculty of Medicine of UNAM .

The academics draw attention to the fact that the number of infections in children and adolescents is similar and represents, together, one in 10 infections.

“The lethality in the population in Mexico is accompanied by the historical vulnerability of that population, highlighting that the municipalities with a majority indigenous population present high degrees of social marginalization, due to low educational level, poorly paid work and inadequate access to health services health, any problem tends to get worse ”, they warn.

In contrast, to the data that emerges from the analysis of the professors of the University of Quintana Roo, the Ministry of Health notified until last May 27, 19 thousand 768 cases and 3 thousand 73 deaths from covid-19 that correspond to the population that is recognized as indigenous.

In its latest report, it reports less than half of the cases documented by academics, obtained from the Ministry of Health itself, with a cut-off of April 18.

In its report, the SSA recognizes that the fatality rate in the population that is recognized as indigenous is 15 deaths per 100 cases, which is still higher than in the general population.

Regarding the occupations with COVID-19 cases in this population, it continues to be people who are dedicated to the home, employees and health workers, who are particularly affected.

In the eleventh epidemiological report 2021 of covid-19 in the population that is recognized as indigenous, prepared by the General Directorate of Epidemiology, of the cases that it counts up to May, 4 thousand 637 correspond to domestic workers, 4 thousand to employees and 804 to health workers.

Among the points of agreement with the article by the academics, the SSA suggests that beyond the burden of the disease itself, the pandemic has exhibited profound inequities.

In Mexico, according to Inegi data, an indigenous population of 25 million 694 thousand 928 people was registered, which represents 20.1% of the total population of the country.