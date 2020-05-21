Prohibition will last five years and affects the entire production chain

The city of Wuhan, China, where the first cases of the new coronavirus (Sars-CoV-2) were registered, has banned hunting, sale and consumption of wild animals for the next five years.

According to a statement released on the night of Wednesday (20), the new rules are effective immediately and are structured around 10 main points. The idea is that with this it will be more difficult to obtain any type of license for the sale of this type of meat.

Among the justifications for the decision are the protection of endangered wildlife, the ban on hunting animals and the reinforcement of educational and advertising campaigns on the protection of animals. Slaughter of wild animals will only be allowed if the purpose is “scientific research, population control and monitoring of epidemiological diseases”. Although it is not yet known which animal made the so-called “species jump” of the new coronavirus, there is a strong suspicion that the transmission occurred in a public market in Wuhan.

A recent study ruled out that the pangolin, a highly consumed mammal in Asia, would have been responsible for the transmission, but there are still suspicions about bats or other wildlife.

Since February, China has been tightening its control over the consumption of exotic meats to try to reduce the risks of a new epidemic setting in.

