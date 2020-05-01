The deconfinement will be done in a progressive and differentiated way. From Thursday, April 30, 2020, Jérôme Salomon, head of the Directorate General of Health (DGS), will present, in addition to his assessment of daily hospitalizations and deaths, a kind of “weather map” of France. The departments, classified in red or green, will determine the level of deconfinement from one zone to another.

What is a “differentiated deconfinement”?

Contrary to a global deconfinement, whose rules would concern the whole territory, a differentiated deconfinement makes it possible to make a distinction between the departments according to their situation. Some have been hit hard by the SARS-CoV-2 epidemic, such as the Moselle, Haut-Rhin and Bas-Rhin. Others were more spared, such as Lozère or the Breton departments. By applying a color to each department, deconfinement will make it possible to fix more or less strict rules, according to the situation of each of them. The “green” departments will apply a classic deconfinement. The “red” departments, more affected, will have to apply a stricter deconfinement.

How will the color of a department be defined?

Several criteria will be taken into account to determine whether a department is in the red or green category: the number of new weekly cases, the occupation of beds in the intensive care unit as well as the screening capacity of each department. For the moment, the authorities have not specified whether only one of these criteria would make it possible to switch a geographical area into red. Olivier Véran, the Minister of Health, clarified at the microphone of France Info this Wednesday April 29, 2020 that a differentiation will be made “between the territories, those where there is a higher risk of epidemic and saturation of hospitals, and those where the epidemic has been fairly mild. “

Do we already know which departments will be green?

Impossible for the moment to advance on the aspect that will take the first “weather map” presented by Jérôme Salomon. That said, there are indications that a certain number of departments could be classified in red, like the 32 departments still in excess of mortality, according to the point of April 26, 2020 from the DGS. The latter specifies that Seine-Saint-Denis and Val-d’Oise still have an “exceptional level” of mortality. On the other hand, Lozère or Charente, very spared from the virus, could be classified in green.

This “weather map” will only take effect on condition that the whole of France is ready for deconfinement. During his speech Tuesday, April 28, 2020, Prime Minister Edouard Philippe said that “if the indicators are not there, we will not deconfinate on May 11”. To access deconfinement, it will therefore be necessary to respect barrier gestures and measures of social distancing until then. If Jérôme Salomon will present cards from Thursday, April 30, 2020, it is that of Thursday, May 7, 2020 which will crystallize which departments will adopt a more strict confinement than the others.