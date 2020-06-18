Sara named, in March, the tragic deaths in the young population that have occurred in the cursed triangle of COVID-19, in La Mancha. The family doctor in Mota del Cuervo was barely 28 years old when she became the second health victim in the region.

Just 5 km away, the tragedy was brewing at that time with another family. The last days of March five members begin to show symptoms of COVID-19. They all die in just a week. Three of them between 50 and 63 years old.

In common, sudden deaths of non-elderly people who shared genetics and meeting spaces. Something that has been seen up close in towns where it is easier put a face to the virus and draw links.

From the eighth day of infection, the viral load is reduced, but either it recovers or enters a spiral of destruction by the body’s own defenses.

Under 65 years. Even young people and children. No hypertension, no diabetes, no obesity, no COPD or other chronic respiratory conditions. In short, without the recognized risk factors for severe COVID-19. Why are they left out of that statistic that says that 80% of infections develop mild symptoms?

“In cases like these there can be several explanations: social customs and proximity [que pueden exponer más a] a viral load, but also the genetics”. Who analyzes it in this way is Dr. Marta López de Diego, a CNB-CSIS microbiologist who, from Madrid, together with a team led by Anna Planas of the Barcelona Institute for Biomedical Research (IIBB-CSIC), is immersed in discovering what is in our genetic instruction book to predispose us to become seriously ill with the coronavirus.

Only children under the age of 10 and five under the age of 18 have died from COVID-19 during this crisis. Figures that add up to 0.1% of deaths, which begins to escalate in the following age brackets.

As much as it is said that this is a disease of greater (almost 9 out of 10 deaths occur over the age of 70), there are about a 10% of ‘young’ deaths, some without known pathologies, which genetics tries to explain.

“In a large part of the cases, more than the virus itself, death derives from an excessive reaction of the immune system itself,” something that for López de Diego is something that “occurs more in the elderly population.”

For Planas, “at an advanced age and the presence of chronic diseases increase the risk of suffering a serious reaction and needing ICU admission and even death.” But there is more to it than just wear and tear.

The percentage of healthy young people devastated by COVID-19 is in the field “currently unknown,” Planas stressed in the presentation of his project, called InmunoGen.

Antiviral genes

“We know that there are certain antiviral genes, so to speak, ”López de Diego points out to Newtral.es. “They have action against many infections, and the signaling and activation pathways are very common.” Specifically, they are targeting an area of ​​the genome that regulates innate immune function, which “encodes an important protein for fighting infection.”

This detective work begins in hospitals. And it is not an easy step. As difficult as dealing with the virus is with Data Protection. A sample taken from a sick person is a tube filled with big data not just about the present, but about a person’s future.

Our future cancers, heart disease or simple myopia may be written in our genes. Sensitive information for good and bad. Including our predisposition to become seriously ill from COVID-19.

One of the complications of this type of project is dealing with patient authorizations. In the most severe cases it is more difficult for obvious reasons. The person must consent to the collection of samples of secretions that are then frozen and become part of a biobank.

In this case, they are using samples from patients from less than 60 years without previous pathologies who became very seriously ill with COVID-19, compared to another hundred healthy people whose COVID-19 barely remained in a cold. From there, to the genetic sequencer.

A parallel approach is the one proposed by Stanford University, focusing on the blood circulating in the body and the sequencing of cell RNA. Essentially, to see which genetic switches were turned on and off when the coronavirus appeared in severe patients (four out of seven infected).

As they have published in Nature Medicine, they have seen how in these cases they end up “disconnecting” the more specialized defenses and giving a more proportionate response to the infection.

Blood that likes SARS-CoV-2

Another international team, inside the ingestive COVID-19 hg, is on a similar track. With complete genome association studies (GWAS) of 1,980 patients with respiratory failure from Milan, Monza, Madrid, Donostia and Barcelona, ​​they saw that there may be something in the blood of group A that SARS-CoV-2 likes.

Apparently in Italy and Spain, who belonged to this blood group A had a 50% more likely to need a respirator. On the contrary, the type O blood seems to work as a protector. At least that follows from a study just published in NEJM whose draft was published in early June. Future studies will have to confirm these extremes.

Some studies point to a relationship between type A blood and an increased risk of developing severe COVID-19 of up to 50%.

Every red blood cell in any blood is almost identical except for two things: the presence or absence of a pair of antigens. One is RH (+ or -) and the other is a sugar molecule on its surface. Type O always lacks it. A or B have it. So the body’s defenses can react to that antigen by attacking it, if they do not recognize it as their own – that is why not any blood is worth for a receptor, except for the negative O type.

Jacques Le Pendu, from the University of Nantes, investigated an in vitro model of the SARS-CoV from 2002. They saw that the antibodies that attack type A blood sugar also block the access lock to the cells that uses coronavirus. And those antibodies are typical for someone in group O. These ABO blood type determinations occur on chromosome 9.

The other genomic region that the researchers identified appears on human chromosome 3 and contains several genes of interest. One is SLC6A20, which encodes a molecule that goes directly to the same lock that opens the ‘skewer’ (protein S) of the coronavirus: the entrance ACE2 door to the cells.

According to Andre Franke, a molecular geneticist at the University of Kiel (Germany) and co-author of this work, the place where the blood type gene is located also contains a stretch of DNA that acts as a switch that turns on genes that produce a protein that triggers strong immune responses.

Two genes in this group encode receptors related to the immune system (CXC6 and CC9). Both proteins work as T cell recruits, in cases of influenza, that they are like the special forces of the army of defenses of our organism: very fine in their work and effective.

They are the difference with the macrophages that are initially unleashed in the infection and, like artillery, they devour when put into range, ending in a storm of cytokines that, uncontrolled, devastates the patient.

Until now, no specific region had been located that gave such clear indications that there are genes that facilitate a contagion to end badly. And certainly not all the future is written with the four letters of our DNA. Sometimes it is a matter of line, subtle nuances, and genetic and environmental combinations determine how and when we will get sick.

There are a dozen studies underway in Spain alone. Future results, such as the one in which doctors Planas and López de Diego are working, will provide more clues for developing treatments or to protect to specific groups of the most vulnerable population.