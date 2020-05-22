These are infected macaque monkeys that developed immunity, they are the first evidences that allow progress towards the vaccine. Approval

Regeneration, May 21, 2020. Adult macaque monkeys infected with coronavirus or COVID-19, developed natural immunity because they recovered, are the first evidences that a vaccine can generate immunity against reinfection.

This is indicated by studies from the Center for Virology and Vaccine Research at the Harvard Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center in Boston, Massachusetts in the United States.

Immunity development

“They develop a natural immunity that protects them against new exposure”, revealed Dr. Dan Barouch, who works at said research center.

There were 25 monkeys

In addition, it was reported that in another study They examined 25 monkeys with six vaccine prototypes to see if the antibodies produced in response offered protection.

Substantial degree of protection

Barouch noted that all control animals showedHigh levels of the virus in your nose and lungs.

However it is explained that in the vaccinated macaques they observed a substantial degree of protection.

Which qualified as uIt is very good news, although he accepted that more research is still lacking in this regard.

“Although scientists have assumed that the antibodies produced in response to the new coronavirus are protective, there has been little scientifically rigorous evidence to support that,” . said.

The investigations

Our two new papers in Science Magazine in collaboration with Dan Barouch.

In the first study, We demonstrate that natural immunity can protect against reinfection in monkeys.

Further: In the second study, we showed vaccine-mediated protection by neutralizing antibodies # Covid_19 # SARS_CoV_2

Congratulations to our team under the leadership of Dan Barouch especially to the dozens of scientists, post-docs, and laboratory staff.

They have worked non-stop on these projects since the end of January. They arrived at the lab every day through one of the largest waves of Covid-19 in the United States