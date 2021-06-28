Covid Durango tianguis

This Sunday, municipal employees made a tour of the Sanctuary and Viva Reforma flea market, located in Durango, where according to shared photographs, it is observed that only some of the attendees wear face masks; while others wear them badly and the healthy distance is not kept.

Said supervision and surveillance tours, carried out by the Directorate of Municipal Inspectors, of Durango capital, are intended to ensure that sanitary measures are complied with in the city’s markets to avoid contagion by covid-19.

The inspectors recommended that the merchants and the assistants comply with the allowed gauges, use the mask correctly and keep a healthy distance.

All formal businesses must have requirements; Among them, the Civil Protection opinion, which guarantees that they have security measures, as well as the health certificate that determines that the establishment has sanitary and hygiene measures.

During the tour, no minutes were taken for failing to comply with these requirements.

jcp