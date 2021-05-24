COVID Digital Certificate: everything you need to know about the ‘COVID Passport’ to travel this summer

It will be available from June 1, as long as the different member countries are in real conditions to start using it. Otherwise, the official entry into force is scheduled for July 1. However, a transition period of six weeks will be established that will allow the different countries to adapt.

What information does this certificate contain exactly?

It is a recognized and legible certificate throughout the European Union, which will be issued digitally or on paper for free. In practice, they will be three separate certificates, which will differ depending on the information they contain.

Therefore, there will be a vaccination certificate, a certificate that specifies the result of the test, or a certificate where it is mentioned if the coronavirus has been had and, therefore, the person has been cured. In other words, it will collect three types of immunological data: vaccination test, negative PCR or antigen tests, and COVID-19 remission certificates.