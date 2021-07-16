Covid deaths in the US exceed leading causes of death

(Bloomberg) – Even though half the United States is vaccinated, Covid-19 continues to claim more lives faster than guns, car accidents and flu combined, according to a review of mortality data.

The situation has radically improved since January, when COVID deaths exceeded the nation’s leading causes of death – heart disease and cancer, according to a Bloomberg analysis. However, during the month of June, the coronavirus claimed 337 lives a day. For comparison, the historical average of deaths from gunshots, car accidents, and flu complications totals 306 per day.

“The sad reality is that despite our progress, we still lose people to this virus,” Jeff Zients, the White House pandemic response coordinator, said at a news conference last week. “Which is especially tragic given that, at this point, it is unnecessary and preventable. Virtually all COVID-19 hospitalizations in the US now occur among unvaccinated people.

Data for analysis was obtained from Johns Hopkins University, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

Delta to attack

After 10 weeks of global declines in COVID deaths, the highly transmissible delta variant is fueling a new rally. In the US, health officials warned that a similar reversal could be taking place: Daily cases have doubled from a low last month, and hospitalizations are on the rise again.

Vaccines from Pfizer Inc. and Moderna Inc. prevent up to 96% of hospitalizations and deaths from the delta variant, according to recent data from the US, UK and Israel. Protection is even greater when the effects of reduced transmission in highly vaccinated communities are accounted for, as data scientist Cathy O’Neil explained in a Bloomberg Opinion column.

However, the US vaccination campaign has stalled. Once envied by the world for its rapid deployment, the US has been overtaken by more than 20 countries that now have better vaccination coverage, according to the Bloomberg tracker. The EU and China, which currently administer vaccines at daily rates of about 4 million and 10 million doses respectively, are poised to overtake the US in the next two weeks.

