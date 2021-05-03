Covid damage to circadian rhythms, liver, metabolism … and nightmares

05/03/2021 at 12:24 CEST

The sleep disorder that the population suffers the most is insomnia. It is calculated that up to 50% of the population have difficulty falling asleep, have several awakenings throughout the night, wake up excessively early or cannot get a good night’s sleep. All these are the faces of insomnia according to the definition of the Spanish Sleep Society.

The causes of insomnia can be varied. One of the most important is experiencing a stressful situation such as a major fire, earthquake, tsunami, or war. Nobody is aware that the impact that these events have on the quality of our sleep is enormous and is documented and analyzed.

But what impact is the coronavirus pandemic having on our break?

According to the study “Cigna Covid-19 Global Impact 1”, almost half of Spaniards (44%) do not enjoy quality sleep and 41% do not sleep the necessary hours for the body and mind to recover, since the pandemic began.

Stressful events such as those we have already mentioned have the particularity of being very localized both spatially and temporally, but the same is not the case with the Covid-19 health crisis, which affects everyone without exception and is spreading throughout the world. weather.

To this is added that, due to confinement, teleworking and isolation to which we are still subjected, our routines have been radically modified.

The importance of the effects of the pandemic on sleep is such that a new expression has already been coined: coronasomnia.

An analysis carried out by the Universities of Laval and Montreal, in Canada, warns of a new danger. Because the sleep problems that the confinement caused and that continue to occur, can cause chronic insomnia in the long term.

According to this study, with the emergence of the coronavirus, the population’s concern about health, the employment and economic situation has increased. All this has generated high levels of stress and anxiety, reinforced in some cases with the need to reconcile family and work obligations due to teleworking, preventive isolation, etc.

In fact, as can be seen from our Cigna study of the global impact of Covid, 81% of Spaniards are stressed, being uncertainty about the future one of the main causes of stress (49%), followed by the possibility of becoming infected with coronavirus (46%).

And as a consequence of all this, sleeping difficulties have appeared among the population at a time when, as the Canadian study points out, it is more necessary than ever to rest in order to cope and adapt to a situation dominated by uncertainty.

But to stress and anxiety, the pandemic adds one more element to sleep disorders caused by the coronavirus, and that is the radical change in routines that we have all experienced.

Get up every day at an hour, take the children to school, go to work, stop for lunch, schedule leisure activities & mldr ;. Everything was blown up over a year ago.

During the pandemic, especially during lockdown, we have delayed our schedules when it comes to going to bed or getting out of it, and this has also affected our sleep.

Chronic insomnia and diseases

With all these data, the Canadian professionals in charge of the study, as this would have serious consequences for the health of the population.

And it is that when the circadian rhythms of our body are broken, governed by the hours of light and dark and that determine optimal functioning at each moment of the day, in addition to the logical fatigue and lack of energy, can cause an increase in blood pressure, an increase in stress levels or lead to mental illnesses such as depression.

Chronic insomnia also causes metabolic problems like diabetes, and It causes certain organs, such as the liver, to not work properly because they are not prepared to have a great night activity.

Therefore, the experts in charge of preparing the study warn about the need to take measures to prevent a problem that they consider affects public health, chronic insomnia.

The first essential guideline to prevent insomnia caused by the pandemic from becoming chronic is to know the basic principles about sleep health. Basic issues such as maintaining regular sleep schedules or daily exposure to sunlight are two essential elements to recover circadian rhythms.

For people with chronic insomnia, the Canadian analysis points to cognitive behavioral therapy as the best way to improve the quality of sleep.

The coronavirus: our worst nightmare

It seems clear that in times of pandemic our quality of sleep has deteriorated substantially, but what about the content of our dreams? Has the coronavirus become the protagonist of our nightmares? It seems that if.

A group of experts from the universities of Helsinki, Turku and Stanford have analyzed the dreams of around 4,200 people. The conclusion is that 55% of nightmares were related to the pandemic.

Failures in social distancing, fear of contagion of coronavirus, individual protection equipment (masks, hand washing, PPE) have been the most recurrent themes. In fact, 12% of the distressing dreams analyzed were related to health.

Nightmares are defined by the American Psychiatric Association as repeated occurrences of prolonged, extremely unpleasant, and well-remembered dreams that generally involve threats to survival, safety, or physical integrity. And nothing more threatening and that generates more concerns and fears in recent months than Covid-19.

Dream analysis has also made it possible to establish a relationship between the increased stress from the pandemic and increased unpleasant dreams overnight.

And since it is known that sleep disorders and nightmares are factors that in many cases anticipate problems such as depression, it is most likely that Covid-19 causes problems in the general mental health of the population.