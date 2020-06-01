United Statess.- In retrospect, Rosa Jimenez Cano He acknowledges that going to a protest against police brutality was risky, and not just for the usual reasons.

“This may be a kind of powder keg for COVID-19,” said the 39-year-old venture capital investor after attending a rally in Florida, one of many in different parts of the country unleashed by the death of George Floyd, a black man who died after a white police officer from Minneapolis He had him on the ground for several minutes, placing a knee around his neck.

As more beaches, churches, mosques, schools and businesses reopen around the world, the sudden and massive discontent in United States It is raising fears of new outbreaks of the coronavirus in a country with the highest number of infections and deaths worldwide.

Jimenez Cano said she plans to isolate herself in quarantine for 14 days, worried that she may have been “irresponsible” in attending Saturday night’s protests in Miami, where a large number of people were exposed.

Protests over Floyd’s death – the latest in a series of black police deaths in the United States – have rocked the country since Minneapolis to NY and of Atlanta to The Angels. Some led to riots and clashes with the police, leaving shops and patrols engulfed in flames.

Health experts fear that the asymptomatic carriers of the virus could infect others during the protests, where people walk shoulder to shoulder, many without masks, and yelling and chanting slogans. The virus is spread by microscopic droplets that travel through the air when people cough, sneeze, sing, or speak.

There is no doubt that when there are hundreds or thousands of people together next to each other, when we have this virus on the streets … that is not healthy, “Maryland Governor Larry Hogan told the State of America program Sunday. the Union ”from CNN.

In two weeks, across the United States we will know if this triggers a rebound in the number of cases or not, “he added.

More than 1.7 million infections and almost 104,000 deaths have been registered in the country due to COVID-19, a disease that has disproportionately affected racial minorities in a nation that does not have universal medical care.

The mayor of Washington Muriel Bowser She said Sunday that she is extremely concerned that protests in the country’s capital and in other cities could be fertile ground for a new series of outbreaks. Many of the protesters wore face masks, but there was no attempt to maintain social distance.

We have worked very hard in the last eight or 10 weeks to prevent this type of mass gathering, “he declared. “As a country, we must be concerned that there will be a rebound.”

Even the multiple protesters wearing face masks have no guaranteed protection. The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says that cloth masks prevent an infected person from spreading the disease, but they are not designed to protect users from contracting it.

Almost 6.1 million infections have been reported worldwide, with almost 370,000 deaths, according to a count by the Johns Hopkins University. The actual number for both is believed to be significantly higher because many people have not been screened.

MCMH

On this note: