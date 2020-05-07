         COVID-confined birthdays: don’t blow out the candles

Since March 14, more than 4 million Spaniards have been forced to celebrate their birthday at home (alone or with whom they are confined). At most, they have been able to transmit (and invite) their friends through a video call.

This figure of almost four million people comes from the application How many years old? of the National Institute of Statistics (INE). The birthday day most affected by the confinement was March 19, with 122,875 celebrations.

Blowing out candles

In respecting social distance, blowing out the candles does not constitute any particular risk. However, we may be sharing a home with people at risk, against which the greatest possible social distance must be maintained.

This implies, of course, not blowing out the candles (in the event that all the inmates later decide to eat the cake). The reason for this seems obvious: we are spitting on the cake.

But the risk becomes much more evident when we consider a unique study entitled The Bacterial Transfer Associated with Putting Out the Candles on a Birthday Cake, in which it was discovered that blowing candles on a cake increased its bacterial coverage by up to 1,400%.

The author of this study, published in 2017, is Paul Dawson, professor of food safety at Clemson University.

To simplify things for the study, Dawson and his colleagues dispensed with a real cake and placed a piece of aluminum foil on a cake-shaped styrofoam base. His collaborators stuck candles, lit them, and blew them out. They also ate pizza to previously stimulate the salivary glands, pFor it to be the closest thing to a royal party.

The team diluted the glaze with sterile water and spread it on agar plates to allow bacteria to grow. Each colony that ended up growing on the agar represented an original bacterial cell from the icing..

On average, putting out the candles increased the amount of bacteria in the frosting by 14 times. But in one case,increased the number of bacteria more than 120 times.

Fortunately, our mouths are full of bacteria, most of them harmless. So, unless we have people with a cold, as long as we don’t have squeamishness, we shouldn’t take any action. ANDn the current pandemic circumstances, perhaps we should take these measures.

Share



COVID-confined birthdays: don’t blow out the candles