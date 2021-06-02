COVID confined 2.9 billion people and that reduced crime by 37%: what (did not) happen while we were at home

I don’t know if we are fully aware, but there were weeks in 2020 when more than 2.9 billion people spent their days locked up in their homes. More than 40% of the world’s population. It was, truly, an unprecedented stop in the daily life of humanity. Now, social scientists are trying to find out what impact it had, how our lives changed in those days.

Above all, when we talk about the least obvious behaviors, the least exposed, the most obvious. Perhaps the best example is Amy Nivette’s team and crime. The Utrecht University team has analyzed the number of daily crimes that occurred in 27 cities in 23 different countries during confinement. Barcelona was one of them. They studied things like robberies, thefts, break-ins, robberies (in general and of vehicles) and homicides. His conclusions are curious: crime dropped 37%.

A gigantic “natural experiment” called COVID-19

Amy E. Nivette and colleagues (2021)

It is true that this reduction varied between crimes (while homicides only fell by 14%, robberies and thefts did so by 46 and 47% respectively) and cities (the more restrictions, the greater the drop in crime); but that is almost more interesting. After all, with this type of research we are reusing spring 2020 as if it were a gigantic “natural experiment”.

In Engadget If we can predict crimes with technology, the big question is, should we?

The case of homicides, the authors explain, tells us that, in many societies, this type of crime has an eminently domestic character and, therefore, should not have been affected by the restrictions. It also tells us about the extent to which mobility restrictions affected organized crime. That is, it gives us the opportunity to study human behavior in a way we have never been able to do.

And, as I say, not only in relation to crime. On the contrary, the analysis of 2,900 million people with such different cultural, socioeconomic, health and political realities opens the door to understanding how human beings modify our behaviors in the face of different restrictions and policies. I can’t say it’s good news, but (as with mRNA vaccines) it is comforting to get positive things out of all this tragedy.

Image | David von diemar

–

The news COVID confined 2.9 billion people and that reduced crime by 37%: what (did not) happen while we were at home was originally published in

Engadget

by Javier Jiménez.



