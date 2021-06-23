Covid closed 77 thousand businesses, double the expected

Georgina olson

MEXICO CITY.

At the beginning of the pandemic, in March 2020, the Employers’ Confederation of the Mexican Republic of Mexico City (Coparmex-CDMX) calculated that the quarantine and the reduction in sales would force the closure of 35 thousand economic units, but its perspective It fell short: yesterday the union organization announced that 77 thousand economic units have closed.

Armando Zúñiga, president of Coparmex-CDMX, added that the pandemic also caused 210,000 jobs to be lost from February 2020 to May 2021.

The data are the result of the Macro Study for the Economic Reactivation of the Tourism Sector of Mexico City, which is part of a training strategy for businesses in the sector that allows “to reactivate the economy, increasing tourism sales.”

The training strategy consists of holding 25 webinars, 25 conferences and 50 seminars for companies in the sector.

Zúñiga Salinas announced that this training will be donated by the Moratti consulting firm, which also carried out the aforementioned study.

This will bring direct benefits to 300 companies, in addition to five thousand more can be achieved through training, which is equivalent to an amount of 3.8 million dollars, for six months, “he explained.

The Secretary of Tourism of Mexico City, Carlos Mackinlay, participated in the presentation of the study and thanked Coparmex-CDMX for the work and the Moratti consulting firm, headed by Alberto de la Fuente.

(The study) showed not errors, but many potentialities on which we must work, such as the issues that place Mexico City as the second in the world with the most museums, the city with the most restaurants in Latin America, a forest in Chapultepec twice the Central Park in New York and that it should be known that it has a Formula 1 date, which should be a support for that potential that the city has, “said De la Fuente.

