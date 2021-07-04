Covid cases increase 19%; die 155

MEXICO CITY.

The Ministry of Health reported 155 deaths from covid-19, totaling 233 thousand 580 and 45 thousand 229 estimated active cases were counted.

For the fourth consecutive week, the positivity of tests increased with 19% of covid-19 cases.

According to the Covid-19 Daily Technical Release, the occupancy of general beds is 19% and of beds with a ventilator, intended for critical patients, is 16%.

At the cut-off at 9:00 p.m., it was reported that on Thursday, July 2, 429 thousand 571 doses of vaccines against covid-19 were applied.

At a general level, from December 24 to July 2, a total of 46 million 945 thousand 511 doses have been applied to health personnel, educational personnel, adults aged 60 years and over, people aged 50 to 59 years and from 40 to 49 years old.

So far, 39% of the population in Mexico is vaccinated, that is, 32 million 397 thousand 097 people, of which 61%, 19 million 755 thousand 489 have the complete vaccination scheme and 39%, 12 million 641 thousand 608, half scheme.

The five entities with the highest vaccination coverage among its population are: Baja California, 79%; Mexico City, 53%; Baja California Sur, 50%; Yucatan, 48%; Zacatecas, 43%; and Tamaulipas, 40%. While Chiapas, 18%; Puebla, 25%; Guerrero, 27%; and Oaxaca, 28% the most lagging behind.

Finally, our country has received from the laboratories 59 million 731 thousand 895 doses of vaccines against covid-19: 21 million 949 thousand 345 from Pfizer BioNTech, 18 million 474 thousand 300 from AstraZeneca, nine million from SinoVac, four million 100 thousand from Sputnik V, four million 858 thousand 200 from Cansino and one million 350 thousand from Janssen.

DELTA VARIANT IN BCS

In Baja California Sur, 26 active cases of covid-9, of the Delta variant, have been detected, so the State Secretary of Health, Víctor George Flores, indicated that “this places us among the states with the highest number of patients with this disease ”.

Among the cases detected is a child under eight months old, so Public Health authorities and Civil Protection personnel “are monitoring the child.”

The director of Civil Protection of La Paz, Vindo Vázquez Ibarra, warned that in Los Cabos and La Paz there are already problems to receive the sick in hospitals, since it takes between two and four hours for them to be accepted.

Urías Corrales, general practitioner in the Continuous Medical Care area, specified that, according to the data presented on the platform of the Global Initiative to Share All Information on Influenza (GISAID), Mexico City presents 116 cases of the Delta variant; the State of Mexico, 27; while Baja California Sur and Sinaloa, 26 each.

Currently, the Alpha and Delta variants are the ones that prevail in the community.

Meanwhile, 35 older adults from the Casa de Día de Los Cabos, were transferred to their homes to avoid contagion.

-With information from Pedro Juárez Mejía

