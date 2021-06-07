COVID and indifference to the cases of Berchelt, Yildirim, Campbell and Povetkin

The revelations about the deteriorated physical condition due to the coronavirus, with which Miguel Berchelt faced his championship fight against Oscar Valdez, have not found an echo in the authorities. There are unconfirmed versions of discomfort within the WBC at these revelations that leave them in a bad position before public opinion. However, no statement was heard this week about the urgent need for pre-fight protocols to be implemented for all fighters who have suffered from COVID 19.

As explained by Dr. Ernesto Duarte Tagles, the post-Berchelt examinations showed that he faced that fight without conditions, totally under the effects of the aftermath of the disease and directly put his life in danger of death. To the Berchelt case, other acquaintances are added where the risks could be the same or worse, such as those of Avni Yildirim, Alexander Povetkin and Luke Campbell.

In this video, we add concepts about the situation of Miguel Berchelt, along with the other cases, as well as the valuable testimony of former world champion Antonio DeMarco to the El Izquierdazo portal. DeMarco has suffered from the aftermath of COVID for more than eight months and was the first to report Berchelt’s dangerous condition during the fight.

The protocols that boxing urgently needs to prevent other boxers from accepting risks under the influence of a good paycheck should be the greatest urgency of boxing bodies and commissions at present. That, perhaps, would prevent the next boxing tragedy. For now, this video is a reminder and a document when it comes to pointing the finger at the culprits. “Don’t say afterwards that nobody alerted you.”

