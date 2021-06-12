Covid and immunosuppressed patients: a woman with HIV accumulates 30 mutations of the virus in her body

His case “supports the hypothesis of in-hospital evolution as a mechanism for the appearance of variants of SARS-CoV-2”

He spent more than six months fighting the virus: some of the mutations he suffered are present in the British and South African variants

HIV patients are not more susceptible to being infected with covid, but their immune system may take longer to eliminate the virus from the body

216 days: more than six months. It is the time that a woman from South Africa has spent fighting the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus infection. A persistent covid case that could join other similar ones if it weren’t for, In that time, the virus mutated in his body no less than 30 times. His case has been documented in a preliminary study that has just been published. From her we know that He is 36 years old and has advanced HIV infection. And we also know that immunosuppressed patients are the best breeding ground for a virus that wants to mutate.

Everyone wants it, it is their reason for existing. Y when the battle they have to fight is long, as in the case of these patients whose immune system is not 100%, there are much more likely to succeed. That these mutations, later, have worrying consequences beyond the patient himself, is something else. This is what happened, for example, with the B117 variant that emerged in the United Kingdom.

Immunosuppression and the British variant

Everything indicates that this variant originated in an immunosuppressed patient, with a prolonged infection in which the virus had to fight for a long time and bring out its best weapons. Accumulated about twenty mutations, all of them competing to give the virus some evolutionary advantage. And they succeeded. From there a variant came out much more contagious than the original strain, which ended up becoming the dominant variant in half Europe and the USA.

On the case of the South African woman, the researchers who followed his disease were sequencing the entire genome of the virus “at multiple time points.” That allowed them to detect “The early appearance of the E484K mutation (present in the South African variant and associated with escape of neutralizing antibodies), followed by other escape mutations, and the N501Y mutation, found in most of the worrisome variants (including the British) “. The case, they say, “supports the hypothesis of in-hospital evolution as a mechanism for the appearance of variants of SARS-CoV-2 with immune-evading properties ”.

An incessant source of mutations?

The woman was admitted to the hospital with covid in September last year. He had been receiving antiretroviral treatment since 2006. He had also had tuberculosis and suffered from chronic asthma. Your case has been exhaustively followed because, upon entering, was included in a study on the immune response to covid of HIV patients.

Six days after diagnosis the E484K mutation was detected by sequencing the virus. It was not the first time it had happened, but it was so soon. “E484K has been observed in other cases of persistent covid, although in all it has appeared at a later stage of infection,” the researchers warn. And it was by no means the only mutation that the virus suffered in its body. In the six months that the infection lasted, accumulated more than 30 mutations: 13 in the spike protein and another 19 outside it.

Scientists point out, in particular, that “The pattern of mutations is remarkable in E484, K417 and N501, three of the hallmark mutations of the variant of concern B1351 (South African) ”. And they point out that the fact that the infection remains in the body of immunosuppressed patients for longer could imply that HIV patients could be a relentless source of coronavirus mutations. Even if so far, they warn, very few cases have been documented like this woman’s.

They also point out that, in light of cases like this, the emergence of the B1351 variant in that country does not seem causal. “We believe this provides more evidence to support accelerated in-hospital evolution as a plausible mechanism for the emergence of B1351 in South Africa “.

Treat HIV and vaccinate the sick

As investigated so far, there is evidence that People with HIV are not at increased risk of SARS-CoV-2 infection, but they are at risk of the infection becoming longer and more severe. Because your immune system responds worse. Something that they have also seen in this study. This patient’s immune response to covid was closely linked to her response to HIV.

“In the case described here, based on the very low CD4 + (antibody) count, there was putative immunosuppression as a result of antiretroviral treatment failure. The deterioration of adaptive immunity, both cellular and humoral, against HIV was significant enough to delay the elimination of SARS-CoV-2 ”. But it also happened the other way around. “Importantly, the elimination of SARSCoV-2 was closely followed by more effective suppression of HIV.”

The researchers recall that “South Africa has the largest HIV treatment program in the world, with more than 5 million people covered, but despite this there is still a considerable burden of advanced HIV disease ”. And they explain that with the covid pandemic, things have gotten worse.

“Disruptions in HIV programs as a result of the pandemic could potentially increase advanced HIV cases. Our findings highlight the importance of maintaining essential health services in settings with high HIV prevalence ”. Furthermore, scientists consider that “If persistent infection occurs more frequently in the context of HIV, this may justify prioritizing people living with HIV in vaccination against COVID-19 ”.