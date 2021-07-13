Covid alarm in El Sadar: two new positive cases

07/13/2021 at 8:00 PM CEST

SF

Osasuna players Roberto torres Y Sergio Herrera They have tested positive for covid-19 in the PCR tests carried out on the Osasuna first team, while the tests of the rest of the team are negative, although it has been decided to suspend the preparation match against Promises this Saturday.

The two affected soccer players do not present symptoms and will comply with the established health protocol, adding to the positive known yesterday from their partner David garcia. In addition, the PCR tests carried out by the club before the start of pre-season training were positive Jonas ramalho, Marc Cardona, Lucas Torró Y Juan Perez.

For its part, Kike Barja He was confined after being in close contact with one of his colleagues who tested positive. This circumstance will condition the weekly work plan, suspending the first pre-season preparation game.