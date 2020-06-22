Preschool and primary were challenged, with the Millennium Development Goals, to expand their coverage and improve their quality. Although steps were taken to incorporate more boys and girls into the system, quality remained pending and with the arrival of Covid-19, Nicaragua faces the challenge of not leaving anyone out, despite the lack of resources and initiatives to confront education from home.

Rafael Lucio Gil, an education specialist, warned that a by-product of the pandemic could be increasing the gap between rich and poor, by widening the difference between those who have access to online education and those who do not. Above all, in the most challenging modalities of the educational system such as: preschool, first grade and multigrade.

The multigrade modality encompasses more than 60 percent of primary education, from the most impoverished sector. “It is the modality with the least amount of support and they are the least visited schools for the pedagogical support of the delegations and the most remote centers. In an investigation a couple of years ago in the Matagalpa area, but it is generalized, it was found that the teachers, given their low level of knowledge and institutional support, to be located near these remote schools, are teachers who the way they develop the class it is of very low quality. On the one hand, there are children at different elementary levels, which complicates the teacher, who does not have training in appropriate strategies, “said Lucio.

With the multigrade modality, the teacher serves students from more than one grade at a time, working with one group while the other, in theory, should be doing some activity. The problem, according to Lucio, is that it is a sector: the one with the least work, the least supported, with greater complexity and with teachers who are not prepared for the challenge.

According to the latest reports of the 2018 Regional Education Platform for Latin America (PREAL), Nicaragua was making progress in coverage, in part due to the implementation of multigrade, but there is still outstanding debt to support this sector. “It was possible to expand primary coverage. Although it has a horizon and an initial positive will, historically the various governments have not taken into account the complexity and the need to be supported in this sector, “said Lucio.

Online, but no line

With the arrival of the Covid-19, the lack of support from the multigrade is compounded by the lack of coverage and financial resources of families to achieve online education. Lucio pointed out that multigrade occurs in rural areas, where there is no telecommunications coverage.

“If we want to improvise, it is very difficult at this point to want to improvise, because there are no resources, because he had to come working for several years on this topic and to reduce the technological gap. The speech is that it was being overcome, but the reality is that it was not. If we want to use WhatsApp they have to have the internet to be able to use it, ”said the specialist.

He added that many times the peasants buy data plans for urgent and very specific things, but he does not give the bag for the realization of tasks and online education, for which he recommends for example the support of the mayors or the use of municipal parks with internet signal.

Channel 6 could help

Lucio commented that the government initially used Channel 6 for a series of reinforcement classes, in English, mathematics, etc. “Although didactically they were not done so well, something was achieved, but it has not continued. If the channel was successfully enabled, it is necessary to see how far it can go. We have to organize it, “he added.

Structure a solution

The Nicaraguan government is the only one in the region that did not establish measures to deal with Covid-19: it did not declare quarantine at any level or suspend classes from the public system. Despite this, many parents have decided, for fear of contagion, not to send their sons and daughters to schools.

The solution, according to the specialist, is to join efforts that include political will. “If there is political will, efforts can be made. Combining the issue of WhatsApp, networks, Channel 6, the impact could be somewhat lessened to some extent, “he said.

Hearing is not enough

For these challenging levels of preschool, first grade, and multigrade, hearing is not enough, because the child is required to visualize the teacher, the book, or the primer.

“The need is to have these devices prepared, planned, organized, but I do not see that a movement is being made in that sense by the Ministry (of Education). I feel that they are a little confident in the guides, which they give to the parents and the children return it, ”he said.

The Ministry of Education advised the first grade teachers that the students should learn to read in six months and this represents a challenge for the teachers. “These guides, for example, don’t work when it comes to teaching the first letters. The subject of teaching literacy is a serious subject, which requires a lot of effort and resource. We are not giving it due importance and it is so serious that even the kids have a deficit of fluency and reading comprehension, that they did not learn in primary and took it to secondary school. This has serious consequences that are not perceived until the kid is a professional who cannot write well, “recalled the specialist.

Although progress has been made in including students in the system, Nicaragua had pending subjects before Covid-19, such as the quality of education and for Lucio “we are grimacing at development, because human development implies that people achieve develop those fundamental and basic skills. “

The Covid-19 and the gap between rich and poor

Lucio also warned that a by-product of the pandemic, accentuated by the educational theme, is the increase in the gap between rich and poor, because the country is fracturing between the most affluent and the poorest sectors. And he affirmed “we are opening the gap not only economically, but at the academic and educational level.”

He recommended that in the face of this worrying scenario, the government should work with people who can help it. Do not work in parallel because the resources, the budget, are held by the ministries.

“From this pandemic a terrible by-product could be and will be, if measures are not put in place, this gap that already exists, but that is going to widen, much more between the kids who do have access to online education and those who don’t they have had access and they have not even been able to get to schools for fear of getting it or of parents for fear that their children will get it ”, he concluded.