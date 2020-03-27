The organization specified that the pandemic will bring a major crisis to the international financial crisis that occurred in 2008.

Notimex –

Sangheon Lee, director of the employment policy department of the International Labor Organization (ILO), reported today that the crisis due to COVID-19 It will cause an unemployment number “above the 25 million” that they had calculated a few days ago.

“The projection will be much higher, much higher than the 25 million we had estimated,” said Lee, adding that “the magnitude of fluctuation is much greater than expected.” Regarding unemployment, he stressed that the crisis due to COVID-19 It will overcome the 2008 international financial crisis, which left 22 million unemployed.

On March 19, the ILO reported that – based on the 188 million unemployed currently in the world – an average loss of 13 million jobs was estimated, of which 50 percent would be in high-income countries financial.

Likewise, the agency dependent on the United Nations stressed on that occasion that if the pandemic was contained in time, resuming economic activities, only 5.3 million jobs would be lost; however, in the worst case scenario, the crisis would cause the loss of 24.7 million jobs.

The ILO stressed that the seriousness of the unemployment problem can be clearly seen given that U.S It has reported never-before-seen unemployment rates, which also leaves manifest “the magnitude of the economic disaster.”

According to the Al Jazeera newspaper, so far in U.S More than three million people filed for unemployment benefits, which “broke the 1982 record” of 695,000 requests for assistance due to lack of employment.

In this regard, the president of the Federal Reserve Bank of San Luis, James Bullard, warned that -in the short term- almost a third of American workers could lose their jobs due to the crisis in the coronavirus.