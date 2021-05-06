Covid-19 Won’t Go Away With Vaccines, Oxford Study Says

Find out which vaccines each country bought in America 3:27

(CNN Spanish) – Covid-19 could become an endemic disease thanks to vaccines. That is, it may not disappear completely, but it would be controllable.

Those are the conclusions of a study from the University of Oxford. In this episode, Dr. Elmer Huerta analyzes the findings and refreshes us with basic concepts about infectious diseases.

You can listen to this episode on Spotify or your favorite podcast platform or read the transcript below.

Hi, I’m dr. Elmer Huerta and this is his daily dose of information about the new coronavirus. Information that we hope will be useful to take care of your health and that of your family.

Today we will see the results of the Covid-19 Infection Survey from the University of Oxford in the United Kingdom, which gives us a glimpse of what the future of the pandemic could be, that is, that -thanks to vaccination- the covid- 19 becomes an endemic disease.

Outbreaks, epidemics, and pandemics: the basics

Let’s first recall some basic concepts about the distribution of diseases in the community.

An outbreak is the appearance of cases of a disease in a greater number than is normally expected to occur. For example, if every month 100 cases of childhood chickenpox occur in a region, and, from one moment to another, 160 cases occur, we are talking about an excess of 60 cases over the expected number. This is an outbreak and it is up to the health authorities to investigate its origin.

For its part, an epidemic is the process by which an infectious disease exceeds the outbreak stage and begins to spread in the community, encompassing a greater number of cases in wider geographic areas.

Obviously, an epidemic is already a serious public health matter. In a broader sense, an epidemic disease does not necessarily have to be contagious.

For example, rapidly increasing rates of obesity and cigarette smoking are also considered epidemics.

Pandemic, on the other hand, means -as we are living with covid-19- that the infectious disease has spread to the entire world, discovering cases in each country.

What are infectious diseases?

In this context, the infectious disease that cannot disappear is called endemic and, as it is popularly said, “is going around there, returning from time to time”, making its extension and frequency unpredictable.

Some examples of endemic diseases are dengue, chickenpox, malaria, and Chagas disease in Latin America.

That said, we can understand what Sarah Walker, chief researcher and academic leader of the Oxford University Covid-19 Infection Survey, told CNN that because vaccines weren’t 100% effective, they wouldn’t reduce infections. to zero, but could make covid-19 an endemic disease.

The study, in prepublication, consisted of analyzing just over 1.6 million molecular PCR tests from a representative sample of the UK population, made up of 373,402 participants aged 16 years or over between 1 December 2020 and 3 April 2021.

Vaccines against covid-19, a key factor in the research

The data the researchers collected from the participants included:

The number of positive molecular tests to know how many infections occurred after vaccination; The number of people who reported feeling any symptoms to find out how many symptomatic cases of the disease occurred after vaccination; The viral load in the tests to give an idea of ​​the amount of virus and the contagion capacity of the infected people, and, finally, make a genomic analysis of the isolated viruses to know the protective effect of the vaccine on the variants of the new coronavirus.

The results indicated that 21 days after receiving the first dose of the vaccine, and compared to unvaccinated individuals who had never had the disease, the probability of a person becoming infected with SARS-CoV-2 was reduced by one 65%, and 70% after receiving the second dose.

But the greatest impacts of the vaccination were that -after receiving the two doses- the possibility of the person developing a disease with symptoms was reduced by 90% and that the viral load of those infected was much lower, so they were less contagious.

Variant B.117, discovered in the UK, was also found to be sensitive to the vaccines studied.

Did you get vaccinated? Know what you can get for free 1:01

Authors’ Conclusions: Vaccines Matter

The authors conclude that vaccination with one dose of Oxford / AstraZeneca or Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, or with two doses of Pfizer-BioNTech, significantly reduced new infections, symptomatic infections, and viral load in people infected with SARS. -CoV-2 in this representative sample of the UK population.

The authors say that these findings explain the reduced rates of hospitalizations and deaths that are being seen in that country after the vaccination program begins.

They also say that, since only 65 to 70% of those vaccinated are protected from infection, the rest, or 30 to 35%, could become infected, and therefore could infect susceptible people, causing covid-19 continue to occur, albeit in a limited way in society. That is, the definition of an endemic disease.

As we said, the study gives us a glimpse of what the future of the pandemic could be, a disease that will never go away, but which, thanks to vaccination, will no longer have the explosion of cases and deaths that we are suffering now.

Do you have questions about the coronavirus?

Send me your questions on Twitter, we will try to answer them in our next episodes. You can find me at @DrHuerta.

If you think this podcast is useful, help others find it by rating it on your favorite podcast app. We’ll be back tomorrow so be sure to subscribe to get the latest episode on your account.

And for the most up-to-date information you can always head to CNNEspanol.com. Thanks for your attention.

If you have any questions you can send them to Dr. Elmer Huerta through Twitter. You can also head over to CNNE.com/coronaviruspodcast for all episodes of our “Coronavirus: Reality vs. Reality” podcast. fiction”.